Drone accident on Netflix set leaves actor with severe facial injuries

Leading Taiwanese actor Kai Ko has been seriously injured after being struck by a camera drone on the set of a new Netflix series. The actor’s manager reports that the accident has led to the star requiring some 20 to 30 stitches on his face.

The incident took place on December 27 but came to light only this week via Taiwan’s local United Daily News. It is reported that the accident happened while the drone was filming a close-up shot of Ko on the set of Agent From Above, which is said to be the most expensive Taiwanese production to date.

The drone reportedly failed and exploded in front of the actor, sending out shards everywhere. A propeller blade from the drone is then said to have sliced Ko’s face close to the cheekbone, resulting in severe injuries. The actor was apparently “drenched in blood” when he was rushed to the hospital. His manager confirmed to the Taiwanese publication that Ko had suffered “serious disfigurement” and was recuperating after receiving up to 30 stitches.

The show’s producers, Singapore’s mm2 Asia and Taiwan’s Good Films Production, however, insist that the report is not accurate.

In a statement to Variety, the production team explained that standard safety protocols were followed during the shoot. The drone’s propeller blades were shielded by a “protective layer” and “there was no explosion or blades shattering.”

The statement from the production team added:

We are deeply regretful that the accident occurred and injured Kai’s cheeks. Kai was immediately provided medical attention, and his talent management team has also arranged micro-stitching for him. The production team is sorry for the incident and is further investigating the matter. We have temporarily paused filming for our lead actor Kai to allow him time to rest and recover. We are looking forward to having him back on set when he is fully recovered.

While Netflix is yet to comment on the accident, the streaming service did send out a care package to Ko on Wednesday, as indicated by the actor’s Instagram story feed. In the meantime, production has resumed on scenes that do not feature Ko.

Agent From Above follows the story of a former drug addict who is recruited to do the bidding of legendary Chinese god San Tai Zi as redemption for his sins.

Ko is a major star in Taiwan. He rose to fame in 2011 with the film You Are the Apple of My Eye, which also earned him the best new performer trophy at the prestigious Golden Horse Awards that celebrate Chinese language cinema. In 2022, Ko made his directorial debut with Bad Education, which was nominated in four Golden Horse categories.

It’s also worth highlighting that drones have become the go-to filmmaking tool in recent times, and countless professional videos are shot every year without any unfortunate incident transpiring. We look forward to learning more about what exactly went down on the sets of Agent From Above on December 27.

