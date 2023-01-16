Autel EVO Max 4T drone now available for pre-order

If you liked the new EVO Max 4T drone that Autel Robotics showcased at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, here’s where you can buy it.

Adorama is now accepting pre-orders for the new Autel drone that comes with a three-camera payload system. More specifically, the drone is equipped with a 48 MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, 160x digital zoom, and a 0.5-inch CMOS sensor. Then you get a 50 MP wide-angle camera with a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor and 3840×2160 video resolution. And finally, there’s the infrared camera with a 640×512 resolution and a 1.2-km ranging distance.

Priced at $8,999, the EVO Max 4T is designed primarily for operations such as search and rescue, firefighting support, mapping, and inspection in high-interference environments like urban areas. This is why Autel has made sure to incorporate omnidirectional obstacle avoidance as well as tri-anti interference capabilities (RFI/EMI/GPS) into the aircraft to ensure flight safety and stability.

Autel is also quick to stress that the EVO Max 4T is the only commercial drone available today to combine traditional binocular vision systems with millimeter-level wave radar technology. As such, the IP43-rated drone’s onboard autonomy sensors can perceive objects down to 0.5 inches, thus eliminating blind spots and enabling operations in low light or rainy conditions.

Max 4T is primed for operations such as semiautonomous flight missions, autonomous pathfinding, livestreaming, and target acquisition. A range of intelligent navigation and data acquisition functions are also baked into the drone, including 3D flight routes, PinPoint Mode, Team Work, Polygon Mission, Waypoint Mission, and Oblique Photography.

You should also know that the new Autel drone has an image transmission range of 12.4 miles and can stay airborne for up to 42 minutes. It is expected to start shipping at the end of Q1 2023.

More details are available on the pre-order page here.

