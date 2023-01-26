uAvionix BVLOS approval with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is its second in two weeks

Drone avionics tech specialist uAvionix has announced its detect and avoid systems have received the second Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorization for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flights in as many weeks, this time in partnership with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO).

Montana-based uAvionix said the CNO had received the BVLOS approval using the company’s SkyLine software and SkyLink hardware on drones in the Choctaw Emerging Aviation Technology Center UAS Test Range. The FAA authorization was the second of the kind uAvionics tech was accorded, following a similar all-clear from the agency on January 9 for operations in North Dakota’s statewide Vantis UAV network.

After demonstrating uAvionix’s SkyLine command and control management platform, and detect and avoid sensors enabling pilots to electronically monitor airspaces around their drones to avert and craft in them, the FAA issued its authorization of BVLOS operation to the CNO as part of its BEYOND program.

Though hailing the accomplishment on its own, uAvionix president Christian Ramsey nodded to the rarity of racking up two of the coveted approvals in such a short space of time.

“This is our second waiver in two weeks based on our SkyLine and Skylink technology stack and (detect and avoid) sensor integration,” Ramsey said. “We are incredibly proud to be a Beyond partner with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma… Having this capability available at CNO enables our customers to conduct testing and demonstration in Oklahoma and will further serve as guidance for future applications leveraging this concept of operations.”

The company says its SkyLine command and control product range, used in conjunction with the muLTElink radio ­­­– a single low-SWaP avionic device – enables dynamic selection of the optimal radio links available between LTE, ISM, aviation protected C Band, and SATCOM options. That provides operators with real-time monitoring of drone navigation and ongoing processes across the wider BVLOS flight system.

Marcus Hartman, CNO’s aviation operations manager, said the ability to operate routine BVLOS flights using uAvionix tech will allow the tribe to shift its drone testing and work for clients into higher gear.

“Successfully demonstrating safe and controlled Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations is critical to meet the growing demand for the use of drones in everything from package delivery to search and rescue operations,” said Hartman. “Our collaboration with uAvionix establishes the Advanced Technology Center and the FAA Beyond program as key leaders for this important work.”

