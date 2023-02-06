Savings of up to $7,000 in eBee mapping drone trade-up program

AgEagle Aerial Systems has introduced a trade-up program for its regulatory-compliant eBee X mapping drone. All professional fixed-wing, VTOL, and multirotor drones are eligible for exchange, and there are thousands of dollars up for grabs in savings.

Offering up to 90 minutes of flight time, the eBee X is a lightweight fixed-wing drone with a ton of regulatory advantages up its sleeve.

The drone is approved to fly over people in the United States and Canada, a capability essential for city mapping and many kinds of cadastral surveying jobs. It also has Remote ID approved by the FAA.

In 27 European Member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, getting SORA authorization for flying over people and BVLOS is extremely simple with the eBee X because the drone meets the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s M2 mitigation qualifications. The eBee X is also C2 certified, which means operators in the EU can fly the drone 30 m from people.

So if your business operations require flying BVLOS and over populated areas that are not accessible to heavy drones, you may trade-up your VTOL, quadcopter, or multirotor for a $5,000 discount on the eBee X Premium Bundle which includes the following:

  • eBee X aircraft
  • One premium camera of choice between the Aeria X, S.O.D.A. 3D, Duet M
  • RTK/PPK activation
  • eMotion flight planning software
  • Backpack and accessories
  • One year warranty

If you already own an eBee drone or compatible camera payload and would like to upgrade to the eBee X Premium Bundle, you can avail of savings of up to $7,000 and $4,000 respectively. More details here.

It’s worth highlighting that the FAA slates the eBee as the most popular commercial fixed-wing drone in the US. Over 40% of all commercial fixed-wing drone registrations in America since 2016 have been for the eBee, which was first released in 2013.

