Airobotics, SkyGo plan autonomous drone network for Abu Dhabi

Airobotics has announced a $3.5 million purchase order and joint venture with SkyGo, a UAE-based company that has a commercial license to provide uncrewed aerial transport of goods and services across the city of Abu Dhabi. This news follows the recent acquisition of Airobotics by Ondas Holdings.

The companies will move forward in launching a first-of-its-kind deployment of “Urban Drone Infrastructure” throughout Abu Dhabi for public service. Airobotics Optimus System, an autonomous drone platform with powerful capabilities, will be leveraged for the project. It’s hoped that the system will serve as a benchmark for the rest of the world, especially major cities.

Airobotics and SkyGo expect to deploy more than 20 drone systems across Abu Dhabi over the next few years. Airobotics explains that the drones, subject to necessary approvals and permits, will be deployed at industrial and municipal sites for various services and capabilities including providing public services in a sustainable and scalable manner.

The drone infrastructure, which is designed to operate as a network of smart drones, will be used in various cases such as aerial priority delivery and monitoring missions to increase the safety and quality of industrial operations in facilities such as ports, railways, and highways.

Meir Kliner, Airobotics founder and CEO, is positive that the combination of SkyGo’s market and application expertise and Airobotics’ robust technology platform will enable a powerful partnership. Here’s Kliner:

We are excited to work with the visionary leadership of SkyGo to deploy valuable drone services to critical infrastructure, logistics, and government customers across the city of Abu Dhabi. We believe the smart city drone services go-to-market model will be scalable in many markets throughout the world providing a wide variety of smart cities data solutions in urban environments.

Explaining that the initial commercial customer deployment is expected in the first quarter of 2023, SkyGo CEO Mohammed Al Dhaheri adds:

Through this partnership, SkyGo will benefit from the technical expertise of the Airobotics team combined with our innovative business model and local knowledge.

