DJI Valentine’s sale brings discounts, free drone ND filters, gifts

Love is in the air, and so are discounts and free gifts on DJI products. The drone maker has unveiled its Valentine’s Day deals to make it easier for you and your special someone to capture your adventures together in a creative manner. The list includes free travel bags and ND Filters set for drones and price cuts on handheld devices.

DJI drone deals

While we would have loved to see DJI offer actual cash-saving discounts on its drones, the tech giant is instead sweetening this year’s Valentine’s purchases with limited-edition gifts and free express shipping on its most popular drones.

You can expect a free travel bag if you pick up a DJI Mini 3 Pro from the official store before February 15, and an accessory bag with the DJI Avata FPV drone. The latest sub-250-gram Mini 3 is now shipping with a cool DJI-branded crossbody bag. And the top-of-the-line Mavic 3 drone brings with it a free ND Filters set, so you get the best shots no matter the lighting conditions.

Valentine’s discounts on handheld devices

The DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo is now available for $449, which is a 10% discount on its typical selling price. The pocket camera comes with 3-axis stabilization, 64MP photo, 4K/60fps video, subject-tracking through ActiveTrack 3.0, automatic editing, DJI Matrix Stereo sound, and 140 minutes of battery life. The Creator Combo, in addition to the main unit, includes a Do-It-All Handle with a tripod base, wireless microphone transmitter, wide-angle lens, and some other useful accessories.

You can also pick up the DJI Action 3 camera this Valentine’s and get a free scarf with your purchase. Or, you can take advantage of the massive discounts that are up for grabs on the DJI Action 2 camera instead. The modular camera comes with an interchangeable and adaptive magnetic design for ease of use and mobility. It can be attached to a helmet to film an FPV bike ride, mounted on a surfboard to capture a breaking wave, or clipped to a shirt to create an easy, hands-free city tour timelapse.

Happy shopping!

