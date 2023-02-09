DJI Fly app adds support for Mini 2 SE drone in new update

The DJI Fly app has received a fresh update today, and it comes with support for a new beginner drone – the Mini 2 SE.

Ahead of the rumored launch of Mini 2 SE later today, the Fly app has received a new update, confirming that DJI is indeed adding a new model to its Mini drone lineup. In addition to gaining compatibility with the new travel-friendly drone, the latest DJI Fly version 1.9.4 also fixes certain issues and optimizes the overall app quality.

The year 2022 was a busy one for DJI with the company doing everything from redefining what’s possible with an ultraportable drone to peppering its enterprise product line with a slew of new releases. In 2023, already, the tech giant has released a travel stabilizer, DJI RS 3 Mini, for mirrorless camera owners. And now, the Mini 2 SE looks set to be the first drone that DJI launches this year.

The introduction of a new sub-250-gram “SE” offering indicates that the company could be looking to phase out the earlier generation Mini SE drone, which was the first-ever DJI photography drone to be priced under $300. While it remains to be seen whether the new Mini 2 SE will follow the same pricing pattern, it will, nevertheless, be one of the most affordable DJI drones out there once it hits the shelves.

