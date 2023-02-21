The Buzz Podcast: February 21, 2023 – Freefly PSA, NYPA BVLOS waiver, more

Seth Kurkowski -
The Buzz Podcast
The Buzz Feature Image

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from DroneDJ. The Buzz is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts appGoogle Podcast, or whereever you listen!

Enjoy the podcast? Shop DJI, Autel, or other drones at Amazon to support The Buzz!

https://dronedj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/02/TheBuzz_02-21-23.mp3

New episodes of The Buzz are recorded two to three times a week with monthly recaps the last Friday of every month. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Follow Seth:

Post: @SethKurk

Instagram: @SethKurk

Catch up on The Buzz episodes!

Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

The Buzz Podcast

Join DroneDJ Editor-in-Chief Scott Simmie as he's joined in conversation by the movers and shakers in the drone industry. Subscribe while you're here, and you won't…

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski

South Korea to use robot and drone delivery in smart lo...
Fortem bags $17.8M funding to meet counter-drone demand
Air taxi developer Volocopter starts eVTOL air taxi cer...
Blade Air Mobility cheers BETA’s ALIA-250 eVTOL N...
Freefly Astro drones could crash without this update
DJI drones still flowing to Russia despite April suspen...
Last chance to register for youth drone competition UAS...
Dronamics raises $40 million in pre-Series A funding
Load more...
Show More Comments