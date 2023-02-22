Booz Allen invests in drone monitoring startup Hidden Level

Booz Allen Hamilton, a global consulting firm and digital integrator for the US Department of Defense (DoD), has made a strategic investment in Hidden Level, a New York-based drone monitoring startup. The investment comes through the company’s corporate venture capital arm Booz Allen Ventures.

Hidden Level provides airspace monitoring services (AMS) over cities to ensure safe and secure airspace for airports, large-scale events (like fairs and football games), and other critical infrastructure.

Its drone detection solution utilizes a local network of passive RF drone detection sensors, much like a cellular network, that is owned, operated, and maintained by Hidden Level. These sensors — installed on buildings, rooftops, and cell towers — provide real-time location data on a drone, regardless of whether it is broadcasting accurate Remote ID information or not.

The end user, meanwhile, purchases only a cloud-based software service, which can be integrated directly into virtually any video management software, security operations center, or situational awareness platform.

While the amount it has raised from Booz Allen is not disclosed, Hidden Level has previously raised nearly $21 million in venture funding. Investors in the company include Lobby Capital, Lockheed Martin, Alsop Louie Partners, Pipeline Capital, Quest Venture Partners, and Lauder Partners.

Steve Escaravage, executive vice president at Booz Allen, says that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has empirically demonstrated the value of drone technologies and disproportionate intelligence in modern warfare.

“Investments in companies like Hidden Level accelerate our ability to bring novel insights to the counter-drone mission, expanding the potential for decision advantage by our nation’s warfighters,” says Escaravage who is also the leader of Booz Allen’s Digital Battlespace Platform, dedicated to accelerated adoption of emerging technologies and operational concepts for defense clients.

Jeff Cole, chief executive officer and cofounder of Hidden Level, adds:

The investment from Booz Allen Ventures is a natural extension of our deep technology work paired with Booz Allen’s mission expertise. Booz Allen understands the technology needed to support warfighters, and Hidden Level will play an important role in both tactically and strategically supporting the DoD through dual-use technology to achieve decision superiority.

