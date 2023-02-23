LightCut: The video editing app officially recommended by DJI

So, you’re looking for a video editing app for your DJI drone or gimbal footage? Here’s one that the tech giant officially recommends for its products such as the Mini 3 Pro and the Osmo Mobile series: LightCut.

LightCut is an AI-based video editing app that offers intuitive shooting and editing functions for several DJI products, including the Mavic 3 and Mini 3 drone series, Osmo Action 3 and Action 2 cameras, Osmo Mobile 6 and Osmo Mobile SE smartphone gimbals, as well as Pocket 2 handheld camera.

The complete list of compatible devices is available here.

Lightcut aims to make video editing seamless for beginners and allows professional users to get content ready for social media sharing in a jiffy. One of the biggest draws of Lightcut is its smooth device-to-app connection that allows for an easy and quick real-time preview of the footage. You don’t need to export any footage, which saves storage space on your smartphone. Simply select the shots you want and the app’s one-tap editing feature will convert them into a cinematic, sharable short video.

LightCut is designed to recognize many of the common scenarios in which DJI devices are used. The app’s AI algorithms can intelligently analyze the footage and identify themes such as aerial, outdoor, cycling, diving, skiing, traveling, parties, food, and daily life to recommend suitable horizontal or vertical video templates. The app also suggests music, filters, effects, and even stickers, helping you to create super fun videos with just a few taps.

You also have the flexibility to make creative videos yourself by trimming and merging clips and adding text, music, stickers, effects, and transitions.

For Mavic 3 drone users, the video editing app packs in special templates compatible with MasterShots, so you can create amazing aerial videos that awe and impress. Similarly, DJI action camera users will find ready-to-use templates for different kinds of sports such as cycling and skiing as well as an “Aqua” filter that helps to beautify underwater diving shots.

For Osmo Mobile users, LightCut doubles up as an inspiration library. The app’s Inspire Cam feature provides a step-by-step shooting guide for a wide variety of scenarios that you can follow to make your own masterpieces. After filming, use the one-tap editing function and generate a 4K HD video to share on social media.

LightCut is available to download for both iOS and Android devices.

