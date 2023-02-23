The Buzz: February 23, 2023 – New Jersey city wants to restrict drone flights, more

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from DroneDJ. The Buzz is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Google Podcast, or wherever you listen!
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Wildwood, NJ, votes whether to regulate drone use during May-October tourist season
- South Korea to use robot and drone delivery in smart logistics networks for major cities
- Air taxi developer Volocopter starts eVTOL air taxi certification process in Japan
- Delair’s UX11 drone gets EU’s first C6 stamp, eliminating BVLOS approval requirements
