Robotican’s hybrid drone Rooster helps Spanish Army scan and clear building during military drill

Israeli drone manufacturer Robotican says its hybrid drone Rooster has successfully performed a building scan-and-clear mission for the Spanish Army during a ground drill that simulated a hostile urban environment.

During a recent military exercise in Toledo, the Spanish Armed Forces executed ground drills against enemy positions in a building. The idea was to scan and clear the building as part of a breaching maneuver to penetrate the compound while keeping the troops out of harm’s way. This is where Roboticon’s hybrid drone Rooster came into the picture as a tool for gathering real-time videos for intelligence assessment.

Rooster is a semi-autonomous hybrid system that rolls like a robot and flies like a drone. It has been designed especially for indoor and underground reconnaissance missions.

During the recent exercise, while the military team physically secured the bottom floor, the Rooster drone controlled by a Robotican operator located 2 km away, scanned the upper floors and relayed real-time intelligence to the forces on the ground.

In a second scenario, the team deployed the Rooster through a hole in the building’s roof and scanned the building while the company waited for the signal to begin its assault.

It’s worth highlighting that the hybrid drone uses a mesh radio link to relay communications, which ensures high reliability and steady coverage during mission-critical applications.

Robotican further points out that additional payloads can be mounted on the Rooster to meet the diverse end-user requirements of modern militaries, special forces, first responders, homeland security forces, and commercial organizations.

