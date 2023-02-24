Robotican’s hybrid drone Rooster helps Spanish Army scan and clear building during military drill

Ishveena Singh -
indoor dronesreconnaissance dronesRobotican
roboticon hybrid drone rooster

Israeli drone manufacturer Robotican says its hybrid drone Rooster has successfully performed a building scan-and-clear mission for the Spanish Army during a ground drill that simulated a hostile urban environment.

During a recent military exercise in Toledo, the Spanish Armed Forces executed ground drills against enemy positions in a building. The idea was to scan and clear the building as part of a breaching maneuver to penetrate the compound while keeping the troops out of harm’s way. This is where Roboticon’s hybrid drone Rooster came into the picture as a tool for gathering real-time videos for intelligence assessment.

Rooster is a semi-autonomous hybrid system that rolls like a robot and flies like a drone. It has been designed especially for indoor and underground reconnaissance missions.

During the recent exercise, while the military team physically secured the bottom floor, the Rooster drone controlled by a Robotican operator located 2 km away, scanned the upper floors and relayed real-time intelligence to the forces on the ground.

In a second scenario, the team deployed the Rooster through a hole in the building’s roof and scanned the building while the company waited for the signal to begin its assault.

It’s worth highlighting that the hybrid drone uses a mesh radio link to relay communications, which ensures high reliability and steady coverage during mission-critical applications.

Robotican further points out that additional payloads can be mounted on the Rooster to meet the diverse end-user requirements of modern militaries, special forces, first responders, homeland security forces, and commercial organizations.

Read: Freefly Astro drone pilots could face crash risk without this update

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

indoor drones

reconnaissance drones

Robotican

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
Skyports expands to South Korea via drone delivery join...
Aloft adds nighttime FAA LAANC requests for leisure dro...
UK county with 1,500 bridges trialing drones to moderni...
Draganfly adds Vermeer’s AI-enhanced VPS sensor t...
The Buzz: February 23, 2023 – New Jersey city wants t...
Green UAS: New program to vet commercial drones for sec...
University of Alaska’s drone program gets FAA wai...
LightCut: The video editing app officially recommended ...
Load more...
Show More Comments