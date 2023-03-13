DJI M30 drone firmware update brings Terrain Follow to Oblique, Linear missions

DJI has released a new firmware update for the Matrice 30 commercial drone. The M30 can now fly consistently at the same height above the ground level while conducting Oblique photography and Linear Flight tasks, regardless of the variations in terrain.

The DJI M30 was launched in March 2022 as a testament to what a compact, folding drone – one that can fit into a backpack – can also offer performance that you would typically expect from much bigger platforms such as the M300 RTK. The M30 comes with a 48 MP 1/2-inch CMOS sensor camera with 200× digital zoom, a 12 MP wide-angle camera, 8K photo, 4K/30fps video resolution, and a laser rangefinder that can give the precise coordinates of objects up to 1,200 meters away.

The new update brings the M30 aircraft firmware version up to 06.01.10.02, and its remote controller to v01.02.03.67. The DJI Pilot 2 app, meanwhile, can be updated to v6.1.2.2.

Here are the major highlights from this update:

Added Fixed Angle Shot. Smart Low-Light mode is available under Fixed Angle Shot.

Added support for Terrain Follow in Oblique photography and Linear Flight tasks.

Added ability to execute flight tasks during flight for fast and efficient execution at the current location. Tap the flight route icon to create or select a flight task on the camera or map view of the DJI Pilot 2 app.

Added ability to set Safe Takeoff Altitude for flight tasks to improve flight safety. This parameter setting is only valid when the aircraft executes a flight task before takeoff. If the aircraft starts a flight task during flight, the safe takeoff altitude will not take effect.

Added ability to create Mapping or Oblique tasks by selecting an area in the map view. This can come in handy to generate a flight route after synchronizing the mapping area planned on DJI FlightHub 2 to the DJI Pilot 2 app.

Added ability to import MBTiles format maps downloaded from Maptiler. The map layer can be customized in the DJI Pilot 2 app.

Added the ability to export logs by different modules in the DJI Pilot 2 app.

Added encryption for Network Security Mode in the DJI Pilot 2 app. After setting a password, users can only change the Network Security Mode or adjust the function settings after entering the password.

Optimized firmware update prompt in the DJI Pilot 2 app.

Check out the complete release notes for the DJI M30 firmware update here.

It’s worth noting that the tech giant’s other popular commercial platforms, the M300 RTK and the Mavic 3 Enterprise series, have also recently received major firmware updates.

