This docking system for DJI drones can be installed on any car

Ishveena Singh -
Heisha
car drone docking dji heisha

Heisha, a Chinese company that specializes in manufacturing drone-in-a-box solutions, is out with its latest offering, and it’s one that will convert your car into a drone docking station.

The new Heisha DCap Pro is a stylish drone dock with a metal body that can be installed on any car like a rooftop cargo carrier. The IP55-rated solution is compatible with multiple drone automation software and allows for autonomous functions such as one-click takeoff, presetting of flight routes, precision landing, and automatic battery charging.

The charging function, specifically, comes with multiple layers of protection. The drone battery is protected from both overcharging and over-current. In addition, an intelligent air conditioning system prevents battery overheating. According to the company, the DJI Mavic 3 battery can be charged fully in the dock in 40 minutes.

Furthermore, the car dock comes integrated with a diagnosis system that executes the bulk of monitoring and maintenance work, including conducting preflight checks. You can check the drone’s battery’s capacity in real time and open or close the dock cover remotely using a PDA (personal digital assistant) device.

Broadly, DCap Pro can charge most 2 cells to 14 cells LiPo-powered drones. Meaning, you can use the car dock with a range of DJI aircraft, including the new Mavic 3 Enterprise series or the M30, which is one of the most compact and feature-filled enterprise drones on the market. In addition, the docking station is also compatible with several Autel, Parrot, and Skydio drones.

Find out more in the video below:

Read: Better GNSS, mission planning with new DJI M300 drone firmware

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

Heisha

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
The Buzz Podcast: DJI Security Flaws, Counter Drone Sol...
Drone used to find lost dogs spurs a charity with 1,400...
Horizon Aircraft poll of financiers ranks air taxis fou...
Better GNSS, mission planning with new DJI M300 drone f...
EU seeks sector input to create unified counter-drone c...
Wing Delivery Network frees drones from point-to-point ...
Mississippi passes new law to quash undue restrictions ...
DJI’s just-released Mini 3 Drone shoots vertical vide...
Load more...
Show More Comments