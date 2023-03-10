This docking system for DJI drones can be installed on any car

Heisha, a Chinese company that specializes in manufacturing drone-in-a-box solutions, is out with its latest offering, and it’s one that will convert your car into a drone docking station.

The new Heisha DCap Pro is a stylish drone dock with a metal body that can be installed on any car like a rooftop cargo carrier. The IP55-rated solution is compatible with multiple drone automation software and allows for autonomous functions such as one-click takeoff, presetting of flight routes, precision landing, and automatic battery charging.

The charging function, specifically, comes with multiple layers of protection. The drone battery is protected from both overcharging and over-current. In addition, an intelligent air conditioning system prevents battery overheating. According to the company, the DJI Mavic 3 battery can be charged fully in the dock in 40 minutes.

Furthermore, the car dock comes integrated with a diagnosis system that executes the bulk of monitoring and maintenance work, including conducting preflight checks. You can check the drone’s battery’s capacity in real time and open or close the dock cover remotely using a PDA (personal digital assistant) device.

Broadly, DCap Pro can charge most 2 cells to 14 cells LiPo-powered drones. Meaning, you can use the car dock with a range of DJI aircraft, including the new Mavic 3 Enterprise series or the M30, which is one of the most compact and feature-filled enterprise drones on the market. In addition, the docking station is also compatible with several Autel, Parrot, and Skydio drones.

Find out more in the video below:

