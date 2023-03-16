New DJI Mini 2 SE drone finally goes on sale for $339

The new Mini 2 SE drone is finally available to buy, more than a month after its launch announcement by tech giant DJI.

Striking the perfect balance between ease of use, reliability, and affordability, the Mini 2 SE is priced at $339. It brings several enhancements to flight performance, image transmission, and intelligent features of the previous-generation Mini SE aircraft. But it’s not targeted at those looking to upgrade from the sub-$300 Mini SE. Rather, it aims to woo hobbyists who are looking to buy their first drone.

DJI Mini 2 SE weighs less than 249g, which makes the drone exempt from registration and licensing requirements in several parts of the world for hobbyists.

The aircraft comes with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera sensor that films video at 2.7K and delivers photos at 12MP. Its advanced gimbal enables a 3-axis mechanical stabilization system for consistently smooth imagery.

You also get several intuitive flight control features such as one-tap takeoff and landing, stable hovering, and return to home (RTH). At the same time, intelligent shooting modes such as QuickShots and Panorama ensure that even novice pilots can have a go at creative photography and cinematic videos.

The new DJI Mini 2 SE drone delivers a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and up to 10 km of HD video transmission with excellent anti-interference capabilities. It has Level 5 wind resistance, which means even at a wind speed of 10.7 m/s, the aircraft can still hover steadily and keep images stable.

Budget not a constraint?

If your budget is flexible though, you may want to check out DJI Mini 3 ($469), which will record your adventures in dazzling 4K/30fps in HDR with true-to-life colors, both during the day and at night.

Currently available at a discount of $90 from its typical selling price, the sub-250-gram Mini 3 is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture, so you get greater image resolution, sharper depth of field, and lower image noise even in low-light conditions. The drone’s default photography mode churns out 12MP images, you have the option to go all the way up to 48MP with DJI’s 4-in-1 pixel technology. Further, in True Vertical Shooting mode, Mini 3’s camera can rotate 90 degrees to capture content that is perfect for TikTok and Instagram.

Mini 3 boasts a flight time of 38 minutes. But by using the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, that can be extended to up to 51 minutes, which is the longest flight time for any drone in the DJI Mini series. Though keep in mind that using a higher-capacity battery would tip the drone over the 250-gram limit.

You can also check out a detailed comparison between the Mini 2 SE, Mini 2, and Mini SE by clicking here or see how the Mini 3 differs from the Mini 2 here.

Read: Stuck in snow, Oregon man gets help by tying phone to DJI drone

