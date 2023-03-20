Easter sales 2023: Grab DJI deals on Mini 3, Air 2S, FPV drones

Spring is officially here, as are Easter deals from DJI, making it the perfect time to shop for a drone that will help you capture all the season’s colors! Tech giant DJI is offering up to 15% off on the new Mini 3, the extremely popular Air 2S, and the FPV Combo that will allow you to hop into the world of immersive flying right out of the box.

DJI Mini 3 drone deals

At the discounted price of $469, the sub-250-gram Mini 3 is the perfect travel-friendly drone for capturing your adventures in dazzling 4K/30fps HDR with true-to-life colors. The drone comes with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture, so you get great image resolution, sharp depth of field, and low image noise both during the day and at night. Sweetening this deal are 38 minutes of flight time and the new True Vertical Shooting mode in which the camera rotates 90 degrees to click content that is ready for sharing on TikTok and Instagram.

DJI Air 2S discount offer

The Air 2S is a great drone that delivers on everything that most drone enthusiasts want. It comes with a 1-inch CMOS sensor that can capture 20MP still images or video in stunning 5.4K. You also get four-directional obstacle sensing and several autonomous features to get the best shots in any location with just one tap. This 595-gram DJI drone offers up to 31 minutes of flight time, but that can always be extended with the two extra batteries that come in the Fly More Combo.

DJI FPV Combo sale

Available to buy today for $899 in Easter 2023 sale, the DJI FPV Combo was initially launched in 2021 for $1,299. At the time, it was the only FPV drone combo that you could buy off the shelf to “fly like a racer, hover like a traditional drone, accelerate like a homebuilt project, and stop faster than any of them.” This drone is capable of achieving a max speed of 140 kph (87 mph) along with superb reliability and transmission range, so you can capture ultrasmooth and stable 4K video at 60 fps with the assistance of RockSteady electronic image stabilization.

Now, it’s worth highlighting that for $1,068, you can pick up the DJI FPV drone with a motion controller that will let you fly the aircraft without the use of sticks, along the lines of how the old Wii controllers worked. Simply move the controller in space and squeeze the throttle trigger!

In addition to these cool drone deals, you can also shop for other popular DJI products from the company’s online store and get a free gift with your purchase. The Pocket 2 Creator Combo, for instance, will come with a free DJI accessory bag, while buying the Mavic 3 Fly More Combo before April 30 will get you a set of ND filters for free. Happy shopping!

Read: New DJI Mini 2 SE drone finally goes on sale for $339

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos