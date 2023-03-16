Mini 2 SE vs. Mini SE vs. Mini 2: Most affordable DJI drones compared [Updated]

DJI’s latest sub-250-gram drone, the Mini 2 SE, is now available to buy. The ultraportable, regulation-friendly aircraft is exempt from registration and licenses in several parts of the world and comes at a super affordable price point of $339. But how does the new DJI drone compare to its closest competitors, the Mini 2 and Mini SE? Let’s find out…
Compared with DJI Mini SE, the flight performance, image transmission, and intelligent features of the new DJI Mini 2 SE drone have all improved significantly. Meanwhile, one of the biggest differences between the Mini 2 SE and the Mini 2 is that of video resolution. While the Mini 2 delivers 4K/30fps video with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, the Mini 2 SE is restricted to 2.7K/30p video. Complete comparisons are as follows:
|Specifications
|DJI Mini 2 SE
|DJI Mini SE
|DJI Mini 2
|Price (Standard package)
|$339
|$299
|$449
|Max Flight Time
|31 min
|30 min
|31 min (International Version)
|Max Service Ceiling Above Sea Level
|4000 m
|3000 m
|4000 m
|Max Wind Speed Resistance
|Scale 5
|Scale 4
|Scale 5
|Max Speed
|S mode: 16 m/s
N mode: 10 m/s
C mode: 6 m/s
|S mode: 13 m/s
P mode: 8 m/s
C mode: 4 m/s
|S mode: 16 m/s
N mode: 10 m/s
C mode: 6 m/s
|Max Transmission Distance
|10 km (FCC)
|4 km (FCC)
|10 km (FCC)
|Camera Sensor
|1/2.3-inch CMOS
|1/2.3-inch CMOS
|1/2.3-inch CMOS
|Effective Pixels
|12 MP
|12 MP
|12 MP
|Max Video Bitrate
|100 Mbps
|40 Mbps
|100 Mbps
|Video Resolution
|2.7K/30p
|2.7K/30p
|4K/30p
|Video Transmission System
|OcuSync 2.0
|Wi-Fi
|OcuSync 2.0
|Max Video Bitrate
|8 Mbps
|4 Mbps
|8 Mbps
|Photo Format
|JPEG/DNG (RAW)
|JPEG
|JPEG/DNG (RAW)
|Panorama
|Sphere, 180°, and Wide Angle
|Not supported
|Sphere, 180°, and Wide Angle
|QuickShots
|Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Helix, and Boomerang
|Dronie, Rocket, Circle, and Helix
|Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Helix, and Boomerang
|Digital Zoom
|1080P: 4x zoom
2.7K: 3x zoom
Photo mode: 2x zoom
|Not supported
|1080P: 4x zoom
2.7K: 3x zoom
4K: 2x zoom
Photo mode: 2x zoom
|Video Resolution
|2.7K: 2720×1530 @ 24/25/30p
FHD: 1920×1080 @ 24/25/30/48/50/60p
|2.7K: 2720×1530 @ 24/25/30p
FHD: 1920×1080 @ 24/25/30/48/50/60p
|4K: 24/25/30p
2.7K: 24/25/30/48/50/60p
FHD: 1920×1080 @ 24/25/30/48/50/60p
|Obstacle Avoidance
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|QuickTransfer
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Supported
|Operating Temperature
|0°C to 40°C
|0°C to 40°C
|0°C to 40°C
Shipping for the new DJI Mini 2 SE begins March 18, 2023, but the drone is available to pre-order now. In the meantime, it’s worth pointing out that the new DJI Mini 3 with vertical shooting mode and 38 minutes of flight time is also currently available to buy for $469, which is a $90 discount on its typical selling price.
