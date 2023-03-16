Mini 2 SE vs. Mini SE vs. Mini 2: Most affordable DJI drones compared [Updated]

Ishveena Singh -
dji mini 2 se drone compare better mini 2

DJI’s latest sub-250-gram drone, the Mini 2 SE, is now available to buy. The ultraportable, regulation-friendly aircraft is exempt from registration and licenses in several parts of the world and comes at a super affordable price point of $339. But how does the new DJI drone compare to its closest competitors, the Mini 2 and Mini SE? Let’s find out…

Compared with DJI Mini SE, the flight performance, image transmission, and intelligent features of the new DJI Mini 2 SE drone have all improved significantly. Meanwhile, one of the biggest differences between the Mini 2 SE and the Mini 2 is that of video resolution. While the Mini 2 delivers 4K/30fps video with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, the Mini 2 SE is restricted to 2.7K/30p video. Complete comparisons are as follows:

SpecificationsDJI Mini 2 SEDJI Mini SEDJI Mini 2
Price (Standard package)$339$299$449
Max Flight Time31 min30 min31 min (International Version)
Max Service Ceiling Above Sea Level4000 m3000 m4000 m
Max Wind Speed ResistanceScale 5Scale 4Scale 5
Max SpeedS mode: 16 m/s
N mode: 10 m/s
C mode: 6 m/s		S mode: 13 m/s
P mode: 8 m/s
C mode: 4 m/s		S mode: 16 m/s
N mode: 10 m/s
C mode: 6 m/s
Max Transmission Distance10 km (FCC)4 km (FCC)10 km (FCC)
Camera Sensor1/2.3-inch CMOS1/2.3-inch CMOS1/2.3-inch CMOS
Effective Pixels12 MP12 MP12 MP
Max Video Bitrate100 Mbps40 Mbps100 Mbps
Video Resolution2.7K/30p2.7K/30p4K/30p
Video Transmission SystemOcuSync 2.0Wi-FiOcuSync 2.0
Max Video Bitrate8 Mbps4 Mbps8 Mbps
Photo FormatJPEG/DNG (RAW)JPEGJPEG/DNG (RAW)
PanoramaSphere, 180°, and Wide AngleNot supportedSphere, 180°, and Wide Angle
QuickShotsDronie, Rocket, Circle, Helix, and BoomerangDronie, Rocket, Circle, and HelixDronie, Rocket, Circle, Helix, and Boomerang
Digital Zoom1080P: 4x zoom
2.7K: 3x zoom
Photo mode: 2x zoom		Not supported1080P: 4x zoom
2.7K: 3x zoom
4K: 2x zoom
Photo mode: 2x zoom
Video Resolution2.7K: 2720×1530 @ 24/25/30p
FHD: 1920×1080 @ 24/25/30/48/50/60p		2.7K: 2720×1530 @ 24/25/30p
FHD: 1920×1080 @ 24/25/30/48/50/60p		4K: 24/25/30p
2.7K: 24/25/30/48/50/60p
FHD: 1920×1080 @ 24/25/30/48/50/60p
Obstacle AvoidanceNot availableNot availableNot available
QuickTransferNot supportedNot supportedSupported
Operating Temperature0°C to 40°C0°C to 40°C0°C to 40°C

Shipping for the new DJI Mini 2 SE begins March 18, 2023, but the drone is available to pre-order now. In the meantime, it’s worth pointing out that the new DJI Mini 3 with vertical shooting mode and 38 minutes of flight time is also currently available to buy for $469, which is a $90 discount on its typical selling price.

Show More Comments