Verifly (Thimble) insurance to end drone coverage on March 24

Ishveena Singh -
Drone Insurance
verifly drone insurance shutting down

Verifly, which was one of the first companies to offer on-demand insurance to drone pilots, has announced it will be shutting down on March 24, 2023.

New York-based Verifly was founded in 2016 as a provider of on-demand liability insurance for commercial and recreational drone flights. It used mapping technology and real-time conditions to advise drone operators of potential risks through a simple, easy-to-use app. Verifly’s policies, underwritten by Global Aerospace for up to $10 million, allowed users to fly in a radius of up to two miles for as long as eight hours.

Over the years, the company expanded its product range to serve other small businesses and independent workers with short-term insurance products. 2019 was a big year for Verifly, when it rebranded to Thimble supported by a $22 million Series A funding round.

Earlier this month, the drone insurance app was updated to include a pop-up announcing that Verifly will be shutting down and will no longer be selling policies on and after March 24, 2023. Users can still access their past purchases though by logging into their accounts here.

And if you are someone who’s looking for a Verifly alternate, you may want to check out SkyWatch. The app-based drone insurance company has been providing flexible insurance coverage to thousands of commercial drone pilots in all states of the US (except New York) since 2018.

Coverage includes all drones under 55 lb., property damages, invasion of privacy claims, and bodily Injuries. You can also opt for hull coverage for drones and mounted equipment. Moreover, SkyWatch offers indoor coverage for commercial missions and extended coverage solutions for advanced operations.

The point remains, any time you take a flight, regardless of your piloting skills, there is the potential for something to go wrong. Drone insurance is the best way to be prepared.

Read: SkyWatch data reveals DJI, Autel, Skydio market share; escalating drone prices

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

Drone Insurance

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
AIRTAXI World Congress to gather AAM sector in San Fra...
DroneUp pairs with Embry-Riddle University in drone-foc...
Wingtra’s $22 million Series B funding earmarked ...
A group of US senators picks (again) on DC’s favo...
TV star Mike Holmes to offer drone roof inspections in ...
White House tables priorities for AAM services, like en...
Easter sales 2023: Grab DJI deals on Mini 3, Air 2S, FP...
IKEA expands automated drone fleet for inventory operat...
Load more...
Show More Comments