Eve, Ferrovial partner on future air taxi vertiport ATM systems

Embraer urban air mobility (UAM) company Eve is moving again to prepare for the launch of future air taxi services by striking a new partnership in vertiport and air traffic management (ATM) system development with a unit of international transport infrastructure group Ferrovial.

Under the letter of understanding signed this week, Eve and Ferrovial’s specialized vertiport affiliate will explore ways of combining their respective expertise in UAM craft, infrastructure, and ATM tech development to prepare for future air taxi services, the first of which are expected to begin in 2025.

Originally launched nearly a century ago as a Spain-based rail infrastructure company, Ferrovial has since diversified into virtually all modes of mass transport activity through its global network of specialized units. In terms of UAM, Ferrovial has already begun developing a series of more than 10 vertiports across Florida, and 25 others in UK cities.

In its work with Ferrovial’s vertiport team, Eve will provide the different air traffic management solutions it has developed for future air taxi operations, as well as insights it continues collecting in work on its own electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for passenger services.

“This agreement represents a significant step forward and is a strong validation of Eve’s urban ATM service offering,” said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve. “Eve is more than an eVTOL manufacturer, and we are working with companies like Ferrovial Vertiports to provide them with solutions that will allow these aircraft to operate safely and efficiently.”

Eve describes its ATM software as an agnostic solution enabling the integration of all aerial operators in surrounding urban environments – a critical capability to ensure the integration of air taxis into local and national airspaces.

Under the agreement, the company adapt its air traffic tech to Ferrovial’s vertiport infrastructures and development activity, which will serve as the evolving ecosystems providing the operational and charging assets and services needed for next-generation air travel.

“As a leading global infrastructure provider and operator for over 70 years, Ferrovial is committed to building and operating safe, efficient and sustainable transportation infrastructure, which is why we are truly excited to announce our collaboration with Eve,” said Ferrovial Vertiports CEO Kevin Cox. “Our goal is to build a series of agnostic vertiport networks across the United States and Europe and ensuring that we are utilizing an agnostic state-of-the-art urban air traffic management system will be key to achieving our ambitions.”

