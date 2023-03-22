AIRTAXI World Congress to gather AAM sector in San Francisco

UK-based Global Travel Investments Limited has announced the program for its fourth AIRTAXI World Congress, which this year will be bringing together the main players in advanced air mobility (AAM) craft, infrastructure, tech, and investment activity in San Francisco – home to several leading next-generation electric aircraft developers.

Official host site for the 2023 AIRTAXI World Congress from October 2 to 5 will be San Francisco International Airport, with meetings to be held at the platform’s Grand Hyatt hotel. Organizers expect participants from over 275 companies in the AAM sector from over 47 nations. Those include executives from electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) developers, original equipment manufacturers, international airlines, airports, investors, leasing companies, and infrastructure planners.

Mainstage presentations during the four-day congress will explore topics like Countdown to Certification, Shark Tank: Pitching to Investors, Factors Behind Key Investments, Regional Airports Infrastructure, and eVTOLOperational Readiness, and others.

A major focus of the AIRTAXI congress will be facilitating meetings between officials from companies across the wide range of AAM activity with investors on hand – a means of encouraging addition inflows of funding as firms readying craft for certification, production, and air taxi services near 2025 launch targets.

The last day of the 2023 AIRTAXI World Congress is being reserved for what the schedule calls a Vertical Airshow, featuring a lineup of air taxis and other uncrewed eVTOL aerial vehicles nearing real world operations.

Selection of the San Francisco Bay Area for the 2023 AIRTAXI event is probably not coincidental, given the proximity of Silicon Valley and the central role of tech in developing new AAM aircraft.

The region also plays home to air taxi manufacturers like Joby, Archer, and Wisk, among others, which may likely lead to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) being among the first major air transport hubs to be handling new electric aviation craft.

“We are proud to be the host airport for this conference,” said SFO Airport director Ivar C. Satero. “We see SFO as the gateway to a region of innovation, serving a population of critical thinkers, entrepreneurs, and early adopters. This is the place where visions of the future become reality, and our entire airport team looks forward to hosting a productive session of industry leaders to help shape that future vision of air transportation.”

