One pilot for 20 delivery drones? Matternet begins tests with FAA waiver

California-based drone delivery company Matternet says it has received a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that allows it to operate up to 20 aircraft with one remote pilot.

The waiver, which allows the aircraft to fly beyond the sight of the remote pilot, is valid only at Matternet’s test site in Pittsburg, California. It also requires a visual observer to ensure the airspace is clear of any obstacles.

The 20:1 test waiver comes on the heels of Matternet’s recent FAA Type and Production certifications. But while those certifications were hardware focused, this new waiver is a direct testament to the company’s software and autonomous capabilities.

Andreas Raptopoulos, founder and CEO of Matternet, tells DroneDJ:

The FAA granted the 20:1 waiver based on our extensive data collection and analysis which proved it can be done safely. Since we applied for our initial multiple-aircraft waiver (3:1 ratio) two years ago, we’ve collected data at our test site to validate and fine-tune the multi-aircraft feature of Mission Control, the part of our software that allows pilots to command and control Matternet aircraft at our remote operating centers. We also collected data that highlights the safety of multi-aircraft operations.

Interestingly, a 20:1 drone-to-pilot ratio is what experts like McKinsey & Company say is needed for drone delivery to become more competitive than other modes of transport.

According to the McKinsey model, if drone operators can manage 20 drones simultaneously, the cost of a single package delivery can be brought down to about $1.50 to $2. This is in line with the per-package cost for an electric car delivering five packages and any type of van delivering 100 packages in a milk-run format when a driver delivers all packages in a single trip.

Expectantly, the 20:1 waiver is an important step in the process of improving both Matternet’s level of automation and the economics of drone delivery. Raptopoulos adds, “We agree the number McKinsey is utilizing is a very important number that we also are striving for as 20:1 is the target in our models. Though the ratio is not the only area required to make drone delivery economical, it’s definitely one of the pillars.”

