Skydio drone data now syncs automatically with gNext inspection platform

Infrastructure inspection platform gNext has announced a new partnership with Skydio to bypass the time-consuming manual uploading of drone data. Under the fresh integration, Skydio drone data can be sent directly to the cloud-based gNext platform over Wi-Fi.

Essentially, it’s a cloud-to-cloud integration. When users plug the drone into power, it automatically uploads the data to the Skydio Cloud, allowing teams to store, search, and share it across the organization. The Skydio Cloud API then enables automated media transfer between the Skydio Cloud and the gNext Cloud platform.

After this, all that’s left for users to do is check the boxes corresponding to the 3D scans they’d like to upload to their project. The data processing pipeline kicks in automatically once the upload is complete, and the platform emails users once the 3D model is ready.

The streamlined process has the potential to save hours from the data management workflow for those who use both Skydio drones and the gNext inspection platform. Users not only save time, but they also avoid the hassle of SD cards and manual processes.

As gNext President Russ Ellis explains:

With this connectivity, we are creating seamless integration to allow field-collected data to be uploaded for automatic processing in our leading infrastructure inspection platform to deliver improved workflows.

Gagan Kanwar, head of technical integrations and developer ecosystems at Skydio, adds, “Skydio’s US-made, autonomous drones are incredibly powerful at capturing imagery for asset, site, or infrastructure inspections. With this new partnership and API integration, Skydio and gNext will significantly improve inspection speed and quality, enabling customers to lower costs and enhance decision-making.”

Read: Skydio drones, Qii.AI to inspect ships for Royal Canadian Navy

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos