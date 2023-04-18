4 DJI drones that require an external Remote ID module

Come September 16, 2023, compliance with the FAA’s final rule on Remote ID will become mandatory for most drones operating in US airspace. Many popular DJI drones have Remote ID capabilities built-in, but some older models need an add-on module to broadcast their identification and location information.

The FAA likens Remote ID to a “digital license plate” for a drone. It helps the FAA, law enforcement, and other federal agencies to access information about drones in flight, such as the identity, location, and altitude of the aircraft and its control station or take-off location. This information becomes important when a drone appears to be flying in an unsafe manner or is flying where it is not allowed to be.

Read: Amazing virtual drone tour of Germany’s Porsche Museum

DJI has already rolled out firmware updates for its current flagship drone models to make them compliant with Remote ID standards. Legacy drones, however, will need a Remote ID broadcast module to transmit the required radio signals. Here are four commercial drones that DJI has confirmed will necessitate the purchase of such a Remote ID broadcast module…

1. Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual

This portable drone equipped with powerful, side-by-side visual and thermal cameras was released in 2018 to provide commercial pilots with a reliable tool in challenging industrial environments. It was developed in partnership with FLIR Systems utilizing the compact design of DJI’s Mavic 2 Series drones.

2. Mavic 2 Enterprise Zoom

Another 2018 release, the Zoom edition of Mavic 2 Enterprise, was introduced with a 2x optical and 3x digital zoom capability to improve the ability of drones to identify and inspect dangerous or difficult areas, as well as to help emergency services protect life and property.

Read: This free app tracks nearby drone flights using Remote ID data

3. Matrice 200 series

The M200 drone came out in 2017, featuring DJI’s first upward-facing gimbal mount, which opened up the undersides of bridges, towers, and other structures for inspection. The rugged drone was equipped with a host of safety features and a forward-facing first-person view camera that allowed a pilot and a camera operator to monitor separate images on dual remote controllers.

4. Matrice 600 Pro

The M600 Pro was DJI’s most advanced platform for aerial cinematographers and commercial users when it was launched in 2016. The drone offered triple redundancy and diagnostic algorithms that compared sensor data from three sets of GNSS units and improved precision control considerably.

It’s worth a mention that while DJI is not selling a Remote ID broadcast module, there are several third-party options available, including those from Czech startup Dronetag and Switzerland-based INVOLI.

Read: Blackpink, Björk wow fans with drone shows at Coachella 2023

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos