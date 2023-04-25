DJI Mavic 3 Pro: The king of camera drones is here

And so, it’s official. The world’s first consumer drone with a triple-camera system is here, and we can’t keep calm!

Tech giant DJI has hit a home run with the new Mavic 3 Pro, which is equipped with no less than three camera sensors. And three cameras with different focal lengths really are better than one (or two).

This drone has everything going for it: A time-tested and renowned Hasselblad camera, two tele cameras, a 43-minute maximum flight time, DJI’s reliable omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and 15km HD video transmission.

But what’s truly remarkable is that the new Mavic 3 Pro, a premium product if there ever was one, has a price tag that won’t break the bank. So, here’s everything you need to know about the world’s first three optical camera drone.

Lo and behold, the new DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone

The Mavic 3 Pro features a triple-camera system with multiple focal lengths (24mm/70mm/166mm), each tailored for multi-faceted aerial storytelling. For instance, you can establish the environment with the wide-angle, move into a specific location with the medium tele, and finally focus on a particular area or character with the tele camera.

Your main camera is a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad that the Mavic 3 Pro inherits from the OG Mavic 3. This camera supports shooting 12-bit RAW photos with a native dynamic range of up to 12.8 stops. It comes with the added goodness of Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) tech that accurately restores the colors the human eye perceives, so you don’t have to grapple with extensive post-production or complex color presets.

Shot on DJI Mavic 3 Pro

To know that the drone is ideal for creators and small studios, you only have to look at its impressive professional video specifications: image capture at up to 5.1K at 50fps or DCI 4K at 120fps. Then there’s the new 10-bit D-Log M color mode, which, according to DJI, supports recording up to one billion colors. The drone maker is quick to stress that the Mavic 3 Pro delivers natural color gradations with delicate details for a full-spectrum visual experience, even in high-contrast scenarios, like sunrises and sunsets. In addition, D-Log M mode reduces the difficulty of color grading, allowing efficient post-production without losing quality or image clarity.

That said, if you’re a professional creator, you would want to check out the Cine version of this drone. In Mavic 3 Pro Cine, all three cameras support Apple ProRes 422 HQ, Apple ProRes 422, and Apple ProRes 422 LT encoding.

The Cine version also has a built-in 1TB SSD and comes with a 10Gbps lightspeed cable to help streamline data storage and transfer. For everybody else, there’s the High-Speed QuickTransfer option that allows image and video downloads direct from the drone to a mobile phone over Wi-Fi 6 at speeds up to 80 MB per second without connecting to the remote controller.



DJI Mavic 3 Pro Cine

But now, let’s get back to the all-new medium tele camera (70mm format equivalent) that is designed to give a unique sense of depth and space. With its 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and 3x optical zoom, this camera is capable of 48MP/12MP photos and 4K/60fps video. It also supports the new D-log M and can be used to create stunning Hyperlapse videos.

The Mavic 3 Pro’s tele camera, meanwhile, has been enhanced for better resolution, aperture (from f4.4 to f3.4), and video frame rate. It now supports shooting 4K/60fps video with 7x optical zoom and 12MP photos. And with its hybrid zoom reaching up to 28x, there’s no need to risk flying close to objects such as snowcapped mountains or buildings. Even wildlife can be observed effortlessly from a safe distance and without disturbing the animals (provided you have permission to fly at their location in the first place).

We also must give props to DJI for not compromising on the flight time even with the addition of an extra camera. The Mavic 3 Pro supports up to 43 minutes of flight time, which is only three minutes less than the original Mavic 3’s, and ensures you are not scurrying to replace the battery even before you’ve had the chance to get that perfect shot.

To keep your mind at peace even further, there are eight wide-angle vision sensors that work seamlessly with a high-performance computing engine to precisely sense obstacles in all directions and plan a safe flight route to avoid them. DJI’s new drone is equipped with omnidirectional sensing and APAS 5.0, and its O3+ transmission system can transmit a 1080p/60fps HD live feed at high frame rates at a distance of up to 15 km.

And as is the case with most DJI drones, the new Mavic 3 Pro boasts several intelligent flight modes and safety features, including:

FocusTrack: The Hasselblad camera and the medium tele camera of Mavic 3 Pro support FocusTrack, which includes ActiveTrack 5.0, Spotlight, and Point of Interest, enabling stable tracking shots in multiple directions.

The Hasselblad camera and the medium tele camera of Mavic 3 Pro support FocusTrack, which includes ActiveTrack 5.0, Spotlight, and Point of Interest, enabling stable tracking shots in multiple directions. MasterShots: MasterShots are enabled with just one tap and the drone will automatically shoot, edit, and add soundtracks to automatically generate cinematic footage.

MasterShots are enabled with just one tap and the drone will automatically shoot, edit, and add soundtracks to automatically generate cinematic footage. QuickShots: Perform diverse camera movements like Dronie, Rocket, Circle, and Helix.

Perform diverse camera movements like Dronie, Rocket, Circle, and Helix. Panorama: Compose a 100MP lossless panorama photo to capture a more extensive and magnificent landscape.

Compose a 100MP lossless panorama photo to capture a more extensive and magnificent landscape. Waypoint Flight: Drone automatically plans a flight route based on the operator’s preset waypoints and can precisely repeat routes.

Drone automatically plans a flight route based on the operator’s preset waypoints and can precisely repeat routes. Cruise Control: Set Mavic 3 Pro to fly in any direction without continually pressing the control sticks for smoother camera movement during long-distance manual control.

Set Mavic 3 Pro to fly in any direction without continually pressing the control sticks for smoother camera movement during long-distance manual control. Advanced RTH: Automatically determines a safe and efficient flight route back to its home point, easily bypassing obstacles on the RTH path.

Mavic 3 Pro (DJI RC) Fly More Combo

DJI Mavic 3 Pro price

With shipping starting as early as May, the new triple-camera system drone from DJI is available in the following configurations:

DJI Mavic 3 Pro (DJI RC): $2,199

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo (DJI RC): $2,999

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo (DJI RC Pro): $3,889

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Cine Premium Combo: $4,799

It’s worth highlighting that the Mavic 3 Pro is compatible with the latest DJI Goggles Integra, DJI Goggles 2, and DJI RC Motion 2.

