New underwater drone shoots stunning 4K videos at 60fps

Underwater drone manufacturer QYSEA has released the new FIFISH V-EVO which features a 4K/60fps camera with 360-degree omnidirectional movement. The compact consumer drone allows explorers to capture smooth slow-motion videos in ultra-high definition, as deep as 100 meters below the water’s surface.

Underwater drones typically come with a spool and tether system to establish communication between the submersible device and the operator. QYSEA is no different and you relay commands to the drone watching real-time FPV footage from its camera on your smartphone using a remote controller that is connected to the tether. The tether that comes with FIFISH V-EVO is 100 meters long, making it the drone’s maximum dive depth.

The drone’s 4K camera, meanwhile, features a 166-degree ultra-wide lens so you don’t miss out on any detail. What’s more, the QYSEA drone is equipped with two forward-facing spotlights that illuminate dark underwater surroundings and ensure you capture all the vibrant colors of the ocean. The FIFISH V-EVO, specifically, comes with 5,000 lumens 5500K white LED lights, which is higher than any compact underwater drone from QYSEA.

That’s not all; the drone also utilizes AI-powered image enhancements to filter out plankton-induced white marine flakes and improve footage clarity. You can see the $1,299 drone in action with sample footage from its camera below:

The FIFISH V-EVO features six thrusters that aid in full 360-degree freedom in underwater mobility, hovering, and posture holds. QYSEA is quick to stress that the drone’s hydrodynamic, fluid, and rugged water droplet design ensures minimal resistance against ocean currents, allowing for longer dives.

Overall, the drone is suitable for both leisure and professional use, which makes it ideal for filmmaking, deep-sea exploration, marine monitoring, and scuba diving excursions alike. An attachment port can further accommodate a variety of tools, enabling integration and versatility for various tasks and scenarios. The drone kit with a robotic arm, for instance, is priced at $1,599.

