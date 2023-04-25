 Skip to main content

DJI stops selling OG Mavic 3 post Mavic 3 Pro release

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Apr 25 2023 - 7:27 am PT
dji mavic 3 drone sale stop

DJI has stopped the sale of the original Mavic 3 through its online store. This development comes on the heels of the tech giant releasing the latest addition to the Mavic 3 series: the world’s first consumer drone with three optical cameras, the Mavic 3 Pro.

Mavic 3, which was first announced on November 2021, has been one of the most successful flagship portable drones from DJI. The series has several variants that are available across both consumer and enterprise segments to suit a wide variety of budget and camera requirements.

There’s the Mavic 3Mavic 3 CineMavic 3 ClassicMavic 3 EnterpriseMavic 3 Thermal, and Mavic 3 Multispectral. And now, Mavic 3 Pro and Mavic 3 Pro Cine have joined the list.

What’s worth highlighting here is that while every Mavic 3 version that came out after the original drones was aimed at industrial and government users, the latest additions are consumer drones. Not only do they target the same set of users as the OG drones, but they are also priced similarly.

For instance, the standard Mavic 3 Pro package, which ships with DJI RC 700 nit brightness remote controller, is available to buy today for $2,199 with deliveries starting early next month.

And Mavic 3 Pro is truly a remarkable drone. It features a triple-camera system with multiple focal lengths (24mm/70mm/166mm), each tailored for multi-faceted aerial storytelling. You can establish the environment with the wide-angle, move into a specific location with the medium tele, and finally focus on a particular area or character with the tele camera.

So, there’s no reason why anybody with the necessary budget would buy a 2021 Mavic 3, now that the Pro version is available at the same price. And, for those looking for more affordable options, there’s always the $1,599 Mavic 3 Classic with a single 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera!

Read: DJI Mavic 3 Pro: The king of camera drones is here

DJI Mavic 3 Pro

