New firmware update makes DJI Mavic 3 drone series compatible with FPV goggles

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Apr 26 2023 - 11:01 am PT
DJI has released new firmware updates for its flagship Mavic 3 series, making all Mavic 3 drones compatible with two of the company’s FPV goggles and RC Motion 2 remote controller.

New firmware packages are now available for the Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine, and Mavic 3 Classic drones, and they pack in a couple of significant updates in addition to minor bug fixes.

The first is that the firmware adds the new 10-bit D-Log M color mode for the drone’s main Hasselblad camera. According to DJI, the D-Log M color mode supports recording up to one billion colors. Even in high-contrast scenarios, like sunrises and sunsets, it delivers natural color gradations with delicate details for a full-spectrum visual experience. In addition, D-Log M mode reduces the difficulty of color grading, allowing efficient postproduction without losing quality or image clarity.

The other major update is that the new firmware makes the Mavic 3 drone series compatible with DJI Goggles Integra, DJI Goggles 2, and DJI RC Motion 2, meaning you can now fly the Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine, and Mavic 3 Classic, as well as the new Mavic 3 Pro and Mavic 3 Pro Cine as FPV drones with a maximum video transmission range of 10 km.

And to make it easier for Mavic 3 users to gain an immersive flight experience, DJI has released two new goggles and RC Motion controller combos, namely the DJI Goggles 2 Motion Combo and DJI Goggles Integra Motion Combo.

Do note that the gimbal parameter settings, manual focus, camera switching, and intelligent flight modes such as FocusTrack, MasterShots, and QuickShots will not be available while flying Mavic 3 series drones with FPV goggles and RC Motion 2 remote controller. But you will be able to take single-shot photos and shoot normal 4K/60fps videos.

