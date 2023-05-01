New firmware update makes DJI Osmo Action 3 videos even better

The latest firmware update for DJI Osmo Action 3 is out now, and it brings significant improvements to the video quality of the action camera.

There are many reasons to love the Osmo Action 3, but high among them is the stable, shake-free video that comes from its 1/1.7-inch CMOS imaging system capable of shooting 4K/120fps and providing an incredible 155-degree super-wide FOV.

Osmo Action 3 is the first action camera with dual touchscreens, which means you can access its settings from any angle while keeping the camera in the perfect position. Moreover, the fast-charging device has dedicated Wi-Fi livestream and webcam modes, making it ideal for vloggers, too.

Read: DJI updates Action 3 camera to add Timecode, new shooting features

And now, with a new firmware update, DJI Osmo Action 3 has become even more useful and effective for users. Here’s what firmware v01.03.10.30 includes:

Added Enhanced Image Quality in video shooting mode for certain resolutions and frame rates.

Improved image quality when used as a webcam or when live-streaming.

Optimized UI display for certain functions.

Fixed some minor bugs.

Do note that Custom Mode settings will be reset after the firmware update, so you may want to take note of your preferred settings beforehand. And, as always, you will need to update both the action camera and the DJI Mimo app to get all the benefits.

Read: Does DJI Mini 3 Pro work with FPV goggles?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.