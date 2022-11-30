DJI updates Action 3 camera to add Timecode, new shooting features

Action 3, the first action camera from DJI that natively supports fast-charge technology (powering up to 80% in just 18 minutes), has received a ton of new features and improvements today through a firmware update.

DJI has released firmware package v01.02.10.10 for Action 3, and also updated the corresponding Mimo app to v1.8.6 for iOS and v1.8.4 for Android. These updates come with plenty of useful optimizations and new capabilities for the action camera, which was released by DJI at an extremely competitive price point just a couple of months ago.

While you can read more about the standout features of this amazing little device here, the full release notes from the new firmware update for the DJI Action 3 camera are as follows:

Added HDR Video in shooting mode for wider dynamic range.

Added shooting 10-bit video in D-Cinelike mode, providing wider color grading for post-production (only available for certain resolutions and frame rates).

Added Enhanced Image Quality in video shooting mode, extending the dynamic range and displaying more highlight and shadow details (only available for certain resolutions and frame rates).

Added Timecode for synchronization. When using Timecode, Osmo Action 3 can be synchronized by the system settings or the time code synchronizer. This improves post-production efficiency when shooting with multiple cameras.

Added OTG (USB On-the-GO) connection. Android devices can connect to the camera to transfer files.

Added RockSteady+ for better stabilization.

Added support for 16:9 vertical display live stream.

Added Narrow option for FOV.

Added options for Auto Power Off. 1 min and 2 min are now available.

Added support for Arabic in camera system settings.

Do note that Custom Mode settings will be reset after the firmware update, so you may want to take note of your preferred settings beforehand.

