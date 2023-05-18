San Diego drone forensics company now offering training course

SkySafe, a San Diego-based airspace security and drone defense technology company, has launched a new certification course for drone forensics.

“As more drones become available, more people are finding opportunities to use drones for criminal activities. We want to provide law enforcement and investigators with the skills they need to combat these threats and prosecute the offenders,” Grant Jordan, SkySafe founder and CEO, says.

SkySafe’s merit in drone forensics stems from the company being the sole provider of all drone capabilities for SCG Canada’s Covert Forensic Imaging Device (CFID) – a handheld tool that allows investigators to extract critical information from just about anything that has internal storage, including drones.

By performing deep data extraction on downed or recovered drones, investigators with CFID can match metadata with flight logs, serial numbers, and other unique identifiers. This allows them to decisively conclude that the drone they have in their possession is the same unit that was detected acting maliciously or illegally while it was in the air.

As SkySafe explains, the actions or inactions of first responders to a criminal incident involving a drone could have serious consequences for the investigation that will follow. Additionally, the data extracted from a downed drone could be critical to the prosecution of offenders.

As such, the new Applied UAS Forensics certification course by SkySafe can help to provide law enforcement and forensic examiners with the skills needed to successfully analyze small commercial and off-the-shelf consumer drones, such as those manufactured by DJI.

The topics covered in this course include the best practices for the seizure and recovery of drone platforms, including storage, handling, and transportation of recovered drones, as well as detailed information for performing drone teardowns. In addition, participants can train with an actual CFID and learn the analysis techniques hands-on.

All in-person trainings are located at SkySafe HQ in San Diego, California, with courses starting at $2,995.

Read: 70 Nokia 5G drones to aid emergency response across Belgium

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.