DJI RC Plus remote now compatible with M300 drone

DJI has finally made its IP54-rated RC Plus remote controller compatible with the company’s popular commercial drone, the Matrice 300 (M300) RTK.

A new firmware update is now available to download for the M300 drone, and it comes with several exciting developments.

The most notable among them is, of course, the support for RC Plus remote controller, which has an ultrabright 7-inch display screen integrated into the device. This rugged remote allows drone pilots to clearly identify points of interest, spot details that might otherwise go unnoticed, and navigate more effectively — even under direct sunlight.

Another reason to love the RC Plus is that it features more physical buttons than other DJI remote controllers. Meaning, with a little muscle memory, drone pilots can access important flight features quickly, toggle through different camera views, zoom in and out, or even drop PinPoints, all without having to move their hands away from the control sticks.

Read: Mavic 3 Pro vs. Mavic 3 Classic: Which DJI drone should you buy?

RC Plus was released last year alongside the compact Matrice 30 drone series, so this compatibility has been a long time coming. But now, along with the RC Plus, the M300 RTK drone is also compatible with the just-released TB65 Intelligent Flight Battery.

This new battery, launched with the M350 RTK drone this week, has a 100% increased battery cycle count and can be charged up to 400 cycles, essentially reducing the cost of a single flight. Further, the TB65’s dual-battery system supports battery hot swapping and allows for multiple flights without powering off.

DJI has also released a new battery station that can be used to charge, store, and transport drone batteries. Multiple charging modes are available, such as Storage Mode and Ready-to-Fly Mode, and allow the pilot to select the best option.

In addition to adding support for these peripherals, M300’s new firmware update increases the aircraft wind speed warning threshold from 6 m/s to 10 m/s. A couple of issues have also been fixed, including where the options in the photo/video storage settings in the camera menu settings would show up as empty when only selecting the current photo/video in the media storage settings.

See the complete release notes for the new firmware here.

Read: San Diego drone forensics company now offering training course

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.