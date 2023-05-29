 Skip to main content

Australia: Partnership for safer, more efficient drone flights

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | May 29 2023 - 11:22 am PT
Unleash live, an Australia-based provider of visual analytics and drone management software, has joined forces with AstraUTM, an uncrewed traffic management (UTM) solutions provider, to enhance the safety and efficiency of drone operations.

This collaboration follows the successful partnership between SkyLink UAS, which specializes in enterprise beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations, and AstraUTM, which has spent the past year working on the implementation of its UTM platform in compliance with Australian rules and regulations, bringing a full range of SaaS-based UTM subscription plans to the Australia market.

By integrating AstraUTM’s uncrewed traffic management platform into Unleash live’s software, the fresh partnership will ensure safer, more efficient drone operations while providing users with seamless access to real-time airspace data and management tools.

The partnership comes at a time when the use of drones in commercial and recreational activities is rapidly increasing. As such, the need for robust air traffic management systems has also become paramount.

Ayhan Kamil, chief commercial officer at AstraUTM, explains, “We are now entering an exciting phase post the establishment of comprehensive drone regulations globally, where solution providers are exploring enhanced value propositions beyond core UTM services for enterprise drone users. Our integration efforts with Unleash Live in consultation with Skylink UAS aim to extend advanced features to enterprise drone users.”

Hanno Blankenstein, CEO of Unleash live, adds, “This is a major milestone in the drone industry. Integrating AstraUTM’s advanced UTM platform with our software allows us to offer the most advanced drone management solutions for safer and more efficient operations.”

As the companies stress, the integration of drones boosts productivity, but regulations and effective traffic management are crucial due to drone growth. UTM ensures safe and efficient drone traffic with a federated approach, enabling collaborative airspace management for increased drone flexibility. So, by integrating AstraUTM’s expertise, Unleash live can provide users with real-time airspace data, flight planning, and collaborative tools, which will enhance both drone flight safety and efficiency, enabling broader commercial applications and airspace utilization.

