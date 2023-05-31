 Skip to main content

New York: 18 drones to monitor sharks near Long Island beaches

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | May 31 2023 - 4:44 am PT
1 Comment
New York State has announced additional measures to protect beachgoers from sharks at Long Island State Park beaches this summer. More specifically, 10 new drones are being deployed to enhance the State’s shark monitoring capacity.

Since there was an increase in shark sightings last summer, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks), the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the New York State Police have decided to increase surveillance along Long Island beaches. And drones are set to play a major role in their shark monitoring efforts.

While eight State Parks drones are already in operation, 10 more aircraft are being deployed along the South Shore of Long Island to give officials additional eyes in the sky.

One of these drones, which is being assigned to Park Police, is a particularly advanced model. It’s a large enterprise drone with thermal imaging, laser range finding, and high-quality cameras to allow for night-time surveillance and patrols in adverse weather conditions. This drone can also drop personal flotation devices in emergency situations.

As New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid explains:

Over the past two seasons, we’ve learned that drones are the most effective mechanism to detect environmental conditions that could attribute to shark activity. We are expanding patrols with drones and watercraft to help prevent the rare occurrences of negative shark interactions with swimmers, surfers, surf fishermen, and boaters at our beaches.

Currently 21 staff members including Park Police officers, State Park operational staff, lifeguards, and certified drone pilots are trained to operate the aircraft. However, by the July 4th holiday weekend, drone training will be completed for an additional 12 employees.

It’s worth highlighting that a pre-season meeting has already been held with beachfront municipalities and local agencies to exchange the latest information on shark activity in New York State and discuss coordinated drone patrols.

Photo by Cícero Lee on Pexels.com

