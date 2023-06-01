Siemens Healthineers ropes in Wingcopter for medical drone delivery in Africa

Medical technology company Siemens Healthineers says it plans to roll out a drone delivery solution to transport laboratory diagnostics materials as well as other medical supplies in Africa. The company is joining forces with Wingcopter, a German developer and operator of delivery drones, for this initiative.

Siemens Healthineers Middle East, Southern & Eastern Africa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wingcopter to develop a highly automated drone delivery solution that will accurately track and report results directly to the patients.

According to the companies, the utilization of Wingcopter’s delivery drones with Siemens Healthineers’ laboratory diagnostics facilities will allow for quick and automated two-way delivery of samples, medicine, and other medical products.

Wingcopter’s battery-powered drones will cover a range of 75 kilometers while maintaining a cold chain at all times. The end result will be the centralization of sample testing and medical consumables distribution, resulting in improved access to diagnosis, faster turnaround time, increased efficiency, and reduction in costs.

Roughly half of the world’s population still lack access to essential health services such as timely diagnostic services, according to a report from the World Bank and WHO. Ole Maloy, managing director of Siemens Healthineers Middle East, Southern & Eastern Africa, says, “Our partnership with Wingcopter will look to bridge the existing gaps in healthcare infrastructure, providing equitable and affordable access to diagnostic testing and medical supplies.”

Wingcopter intends to train and upskill local young people, creating jobs and perspectives in the fast-growing drone industry. In doing so, Wingcopter is following the company’s approach in Malawi, where operations are run by an all-local, majority-female crew.

Tom Plümmer, CEO and cofounder of Wingcopter, adds, “We are convinced that we have found the perfect partner for our bold ambitions to improve and save the lives of millions of people on the African continent and beyond. Partnering with Siemens Healthineers will bring us a big step closer to the goal we are working tirelessly towards, which is to make a real social impact worldwide for those who need it most through fast, reliable, and sustainable drone delivery networks in the sky.”

