DJI releases new firmware update for Terra drone mapping solution

Terra, the all-in-one drone mapping solution from DJI, has received a new firmware update. Version 3.7.0 of the software packs in several new features including an option to reduce output resolution to facilitate browsing and editing models online. And as always, many existing features have been optimized, and occasional issues fixed.

Here’s everything you need to know about DJI Terra’s latest firmware update…

What’s new

DJI Terra Quality Report for Aerotriangulation, 2D Reconstruction, and 3D Reconstruction releases a new version and supports outputting parameters such as Projections, GCP Reprojection Error RMS, and Forward Intersection Error. The Quality Report can be directly exported in PDF format.

Adds the Auto Align Blocks function for 3D Reconstruction to solve the problem that the block boundaries cannot be aligned when splicing models.

Adds the Auto Identify Mark function in GCP Management. DJI Terra will automatically identify marks of other photos based on the first mark users manually add and display a warning icon on photos with a large reprojection error.

Supports browsing and setting Ground Point Type for LAS and PNTS output in LiDAR Point Cloud Reconstruction missions.

Supports the reducing model function to reduce model with high resolution to 50% by default. This function does not apply to models with medium or low resolution. Enabling this feature will reduce model triangles to a set proportion. Reconstruction output will be reduced to facilitate the browsing model online, editing model, and other downstream operations.

Supports generating camera POS residuals in the Report folder under the project file. The default name of the file is “POS_residual_of_camera.csv”.

Supports Korean height system KNGeoid18. Supports Italian.

What’s updated

Optimized stability and increased response speed for cluster reconstruction in scenarios such as big data reconstruction, worker device management, and reconstruction queue adjustment.

Updated Urban to Mapping scenarios in Visible Light Reconstruction.

Optimized the support for the NVIDIA graphics card of the GeForce RTX 40 series.

Optimized aerotriangulation algorithm to increase the proportion of calibrated images.

What’s fixed

Fixed occasional issue where worker device is disconnected and mission progress gets stuck in Cluster Reconstruction.

Fixed the occasional issue where Apply is unavailable after resetting the status of a worker device in Cluster Reconstruction.

Fixed the occasional issue where the number of worker devices under the same control device is inconsistent in two searches.

Fixed the issue where the displayed status of a worker device is inconsistent for different control devices.

Fixed the issue where the GSD and scale on the multispectral reconstruction output view are consistent with those in the quality report.

Fixed the issue where the software gets stuck when removing the USB flash disk from a computer while uploading photos from the USB flash disk.

Fixed the abnormal display issue on the UI when performing annotation and measurement on Restricted Zone on the map.

Fixed the issue where the flight speed of the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series cannot be set to 15 m/s for Detailed Inspection missions.

Find the complete release notes here.

