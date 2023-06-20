 Skip to main content

DJI Store Day 2023: Deals include free drone battery, Care Refresh

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 20 2023 - 7:23 am PT
dji store day 2023 deals discount drone

Tech giant DJI has announced the official dates of its annual Store Day sale. From exclusive deals and free gifts on new drone purchases to special discounts on action cameras, the 2023 DJI Store Day has plenty to offer.

When is DJI Store Day 2023?

Last year, the DJI Store Day sale took place on October 10-11. But this year, the mega-shopping event dedicated to hobbyist fliers and content creators is scheduled from June 26-30.

And to create more buzz around the sale, DJI is conducting a giveaway contest from June 20-25. Simply click the “Enter to Win” button on the DJI Store App and you would stand a chance to win a DJI Mini 3 drone!

What deals can I expect this year?

The major focus of this Store Day is on the Mini 3 Pro, the most powerful sub-250-gram drone from DJI. As the sale period kicks in next week, the company’s online store will offer the DJI Mini 3 Pro with DJI RC remote controller combo with two free gifts. These include an Intelligent Flight Battery Plus worth $95, which increases the drone’s flight time to up to 47 minutes, as well as a year of DJI Care Refresh service ($79) to protect against accidental damages.

In addition to this deal, DJI will throw in a free drone carry bag for anyone who purchases the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC) or the Mini 2 SE Fly More Combo during the Store Day promotions. Further, the extremely popular DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo will see discounts of 20 percent during this period.

At the same time, if you buy the Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo, you can expect $90 back in the form of DJI Credit to help you purchase more cool tech from DJI.

How do I access the deals?

Store Day deals and discounts are pretty exclusive and can be availed only through DJI’s online store. Happy shopping!

