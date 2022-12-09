DJI launches cheaper Mini 3 drone just in time for the holidays

DJI has launched a new drone just in time for the holidays. The sub-250-gram Mini 3 follows in the footsteps of its sibling, Mini 3 Pro, and offers many of the same high-performance features at a price that won’t create a dent in your year-end budget. Here’s why DJI Mini 3 is the drone that deserves to be on your holiday wishlist, especially if you’re a beginner or looking to upgrade from an earlier generation Mini.

As a new addition to DJI’s compact, ultra-lightweight lineup, the Mini 3 sits under the 250-gram limit that allows recreational users in many parts of the world to fly within regional compliance, without worrying about registrations or licenses.

It comes with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture, so you get greater image resolution, sharper depth of field, and lower image noise even in low-light conditions. While the default photography mode churns out 12MP images, you have the option to go all the way up to 48MP with DJI’s 4-in-1 pixel technology.

You also get to record your adventures in dazzling 4K/30fps in HDR with true-to-life colors, both during the day and at night. Further, in True Vertical Shooting mode, the camera can rotate 90 degrees to capture content that is perfect for TikTok and Instagram.

All these features make the new Mini 3 a solid step up from the $449 Mini 2, as does the 38-minute max flight time of the standard Intelligent Flight Battery. You may also extend your flights by up to 51 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, but keep in mind that that would tip the drone over the 250-gram limit.

Now, similar to its predecessor, the Mini 3 uses the O2 digital video transmission system to deliver a 720p/30fps live feed from up to 10 km away, but DJI assures a more reliable connection throughout the flight courtesy of improved anti-interference technology. Wind resistance, meanwhile, is capped at 10.7 m/s, which should be good enough for the Mini 3 to hover steadily in place and deliver stable images in various conditions. And unlike the more expensive Mini 3 Pro, you don’t get tri-directional obstacle avoidance with the new Mini 3, but a downward vision system and infrared sensing system have been retained to ensure accuracy.

It goes without saying that DJI’s standard suite of pre-programmed flight and filming paths called QuickShots have made their way to the Mini 3, so even new pilots can capture cinematic footage in both landscape and vertical shooting modes.

Other features that make this travel-friendly drone especially appealing to new users include Auto Takeoff and a multitude of Return to Home (RTH) options that instruct the aircraft to automatically return to its starting point in situations like a dropped signal or low battery.

And now, let’s get to the main selling point of the DJI Mini 3 drone: its price.

DJI Mini 3: Drone only

If you’re an existing Mini drone owner who’s happy to continue using the RC-N1 Remote Controller, you can upgrade to the Mini 3 (drone only) for just $469. The caveat is that you will have to wait for a li’l longer to get your hands on the Mini 3, since this version will hit the shelves only in early 2023.

You can buy the DJI Mini 3, which includes the RC-N1 Remote Controller, for $559 starting today. You can also grab the standard Fly More Combo, which comes with a shoulder bag, Two-Way Charging Hub, and two extra Intelligent Flight Batteries for $718.

The best possible combination, however, is that of the Mini 3 with the new DJI RC Remote Controller since it comes with a built-in screen and pre-installed flight apps. The standard bundle can be picked up for $699, while the Fly More Combo (DJI RC), which includes the Mini 3 drone, DJI RC Remote Controller, shoulder bag, Two-Way Charging Hub, and two extra batteries is available for $858. In comparison, the Mini 3 Pro with DJI RC remote and a single battery costs $890.

Happy shopping!

