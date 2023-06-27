 Skip to main content

XTEND’s human-guided autonomous drones are now fully NDAA-compliant

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 27 2023 - 4:04 am PT
0 Comments
xtend drones ndaa compliant

XTEND, the developer of XOS human-guided autonomous operating system for drones and robots, says its own range of XTENDER, Wolverine, and Griffon drones have achieved full NDAA compliance. The Israeli company now plans to ramp up production at its Florida facility with an aim to equip the government with more than 1,000 US-made drones over the next two years.

XTEND’s drones allow operators to perform highly accurate maneuvers and actions in varied environments with minimal training. The company’s patented XOS operating system fuses human intelligence and machine autonomy in a manner that enhances an operator’s abilities.

According to the company, hundreds of XTEND drones are already operationally deployed worldwide in industries including defense, homeland security, industrial inspection, and public safety.

“Our compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) further strengthens XTEND’s ongoing collaboration with the US Department of Defense and supercharges our US expansion,” says Robert Peters, a general manager at XTEND. “In the last four years, we have secured over 30 new contracts with the US Department of Defense, its allies, and partners, which will see over 1000 of our revolutionary US-made drones produced over the next 24 months.”

More specifically, there are three NDAA-compliant drones that XTEND plans to manufacture on a large scale in the US:

XTENDER: A micro tactical indoor reconnaissance drone can enter a remote target site, perform data collection tasks with extreme precision, and then exit seamlessly, unaffected by GPS. Additionally, it enables control of drone teams and remote control of payloads deployed to actively engage in the operational mission. This product comes from XTEND’s recent acquisition of Singapore-based drone inspection firm Performance Rotors.

Wolverine C-IED: A small, lightweight, and rugged drone, Wolverine allows operators – even those with no flight experience – to perform extremely precise remote tasks, maneuvers, and actions in complex environments (indoor or outdoor), with minimal training and maintenance.

Griffon C-UAS: A portable counter-drone system, Griffon can intercept and capture drones at up to 80 mph. Griffon allows operators to perform vision-assisted, semi-automated interceptions and to control a drone team that automatically launches when detecting aerial threats.

Read more: Autel decries military use of drones; doesn’t deny Russian rebranding

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

XTEND

XTEND

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.