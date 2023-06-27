XTEND’s human-guided autonomous drones are now fully NDAA-compliant

XTEND, the developer of XOS human-guided autonomous operating system for drones and robots, says its own range of XTENDER, Wolverine, and Griffon drones have achieved full NDAA compliance. The Israeli company now plans to ramp up production at its Florida facility with an aim to equip the government with more than 1,000 US-made drones over the next two years.

XTEND’s drones allow operators to perform highly accurate maneuvers and actions in varied environments with minimal training. The company’s patented XOS operating system fuses human intelligence and machine autonomy in a manner that enhances an operator’s abilities.

According to the company, hundreds of XTEND drones are already operationally deployed worldwide in industries including defense, homeland security, industrial inspection, and public safety.

“Our compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) further strengthens XTEND’s ongoing collaboration with the US Department of Defense and supercharges our US expansion,” says Robert Peters, a general manager at XTEND. “In the last four years, we have secured over 30 new contracts with the US Department of Defense, its allies, and partners, which will see over 1000 of our revolutionary US-made drones produced over the next 24 months.”

More specifically, there are three NDAA-compliant drones that XTEND plans to manufacture on a large scale in the US:

XTENDER: A micro tactical indoor reconnaissance drone can enter a remote target site, perform data collection tasks with extreme precision, and then exit seamlessly, unaffected by GPS. Additionally, it enables control of drone teams and remote control of payloads deployed to actively engage in the operational mission. This product comes from XTEND’s recent acquisition of Singapore-based drone inspection firm Performance Rotors.

Wolverine C-IED: A small, lightweight, and rugged drone, Wolverine allows operators – even those with no flight experience – to perform extremely precise remote tasks, maneuvers, and actions in complex environments (indoor or outdoor), with minimal training and maintenance.

Griffon C-UAS: A portable counter-drone system, Griffon can intercept and capture drones at up to 80 mph. Griffon allows operators to perform vision-assisted, semi-automated interceptions and to control a drone team that automatically launches when detecting aerial threats.

