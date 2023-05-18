XTEND acquires Singapore drone firm Performance Rotors

Human-machine collab specialist XTEND says it has acquired Performance Rotors, a Singapore-based drone inspection firm. The collective technologies of these companies will make human-guided, remote interactive operations possible in a range of industrial inspection scenarios, including GPS-denied, unsafe, or confined spaces.

Israel-based XTEND believes it is critical that humans remain in control of any operation, irrespective of whether they are using robots or drones in a public safety, search and rescue, inspection, or security scenario. While many businesses in this space are providing remote operations capabilities, XTEND is hyper-focused on “human to machine” interaction and bringing interactive features to operations through its patented operating system XOS.

The software company has recently been awarded multimillion-dollar contracts with the US Department of Defense as well as MAFAT, the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s Research and Development Directorate, to modernize their use of drone technology.

Aviv Shapira, cofounder and CEO of XTEND, says he wants to make XOS the operating system of choice for controlling drones, robots, vehicles, smart devices, and smart machines remotely, safely, and intuitively. “Every day, people risk their lives to make our world safer. Inspection is just one area, among many, where machines, robots, and drones can be used to accomplish what people can’t, in a more economical, efficient, and safer manner,” says Shapira.

Performance Rotors, meanwhile, develops drones and robotics solutions for data acquisition in GPS-denied and confined space environments. The company has an extensive client base in APAC, spanning several oil and gas, maritime, and infrastructure companies.

Keith Ng, cofounder and CEO of Performance Rotors, says:

We are confident that combining XTEND’s innovative XOS software with our world-class technology brings the best of the industry together in one powerful and easy-to-use solution that comprehensively addresses the critical challenges facing our customers today.

