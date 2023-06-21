New AI tool in XOS drone app store improves object tracking

XTEND, the developer of XOS human-guided autonomous operating system, is teaming up with edge artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision experts SightX. The partnership aims to boost the onboard data processing capabilities of drones, robots, and smart devices.

Israel-based XTEND was in the news recently for its acquisition of Singaporean drone inspection firm Performance Rotors. And now, the company has partnered with another business to ensure that both its own drones and those of its customers are able to recognize and track objects, understand scenes, and analyze situations in real time much more effectively and efficiently.

The XOS drone operating system is designed to enable human and machine collaboration on the ground and in any scenario. The scalable and flexible system makes any drone a software-defined drone. Moreover, the OS is open to third-party app developers to publish and deploy their software using XTEND’s software development kit (SDK).

The XOS app store already includes applications for multiple mission types, including apps that can control a drone’s position and extract data, control payloads — such as robotic claws or advanced gas or cyber detectors — or inspect faulty oil and gas industrial infrastructure. The app store also enables hardware developers to expand the capabilities of their own drones and robots according to their target market.

And now, SightX’s technology will act as a key component of the system’s AI application layer. “In fact, our collaboration with SightX is already helping several tier-1 global customers enhance their drone operations today,” says Rubi Liani, XTEND’s cofounder and CTO.

“As a software company, we understand the value of partnering with best-in-class technology providers, like SightX, to boost our hardware-agnostic operating system’s ability to control our own or third-party drones, robots, and smart devices. That is why we believe that XOS will become the operating system of choice for anyone who is looking to maximize the potential of their drones and robotic systems, while decreasing the risks posed to their teams’ lives, or concerns around lack of human oversight,” Liani adds.

