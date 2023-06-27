Autel decries military use of drones; doesn’t deny Russian rebranding

Autel Robotics has issued a fresh statement explaining that military use is not the “original intention” of its product design. The development comes on the heels of Autel “lookalike” drones being discovered under the brand name Patriot at the recently concluded St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia.

SPIEF is an annual economic showcase that is often referred to as the “Russian Davos.” Though the event is headlined by Vladimir Putin himself, it has been boycotted by Western countries for a second consecutive year due to the war in Ukraine.

Nonetheless, several drone manufacturers displayed their products at SPIEF 2023. But what was particularly interesting to see was that a drone matching not just the design but also the specifications of the Autel EVO II Pro V3 was showcased under the brand name Patriot K30T on the exhibition floor. Another product displayed under the brand name Patriot looked eerily similar to the newly-released 8K drone EVO Max 4T.

Drone industry leaker Igor Bogdanov has shared the following video from the exhibition booth:

👉@AutelRobotics Chinese drone with the Russian name Patriot was unveiled at the economic forum in St Petersburg.👨‍💻 pic.twitter.com/G4w780FHvQ — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) June 17, 2023

While several companies have extricated themselves from Russia, many businesses have either rebranded or launched new units under Russian ownership. So, Autel Robotics following the same path wouldn’t be a complete surprise. But the company spokesperson did not immediately respond to these queries raised by DroneDJ.

It’s worth mentioning that Autel was the second most popular drone brand sold in Russia during the past year. According to a recent New York Times report, the company’s sales in Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine have totaled around $2 million, with the most recent shipment of Autel drones being traced to February 2023.

In the meantime, the drone maker stresses in a fresh statement that export compliance is critical to the businesses of Autel Robotics and its holding or controlled subsidiaries and affiliated entities. The company adds:

Autel Robotics strictly complies with the applicable control requirements related to the selling, transfer, export, re-export, and disposal of hardware, software, and technology, which is not only aiming to gain the trust of partners and the public, but also to reduce corporate operating risks, and bear corporate responsibility as a member of the international market. Autel Robotics fully complies with the Export Control Law of the People’s Republic of China, the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) of the US Department of Commerce, and other laws and regulations related to export control. Autel Robotics strictly controls products and technologies, prohibits the unauthorized export or transfer of controlled products and technologies, and prohibits the use of products for military purposes and monitoring or other human rights violations. The company has established an internal compliance system for export control and continues to develop and improve it. To ensure the effective implementation of its internal compliance system for export control, relevant organizational structures are established to bear the responsibility of managing compliance. Autel Robotics conducts strict blacklist scans of customers, freight forwarders, and employees; conducting detailed due diligence on any potential partners furthermore. If, under any condition, Autel Robotics finds a potential partner is in violation of compliance or bears risk in doing so, Autel Robotics firmly refuses to cooperate. Military use is not the original intention of Autel Robotics’ product design. Our brand was born in a safe country in Asia, growing from the bustling city of Shenzhen, and is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for aerial exploration, always believing that technology can create a better world. Therefore, Autel Robotics promises and states that as a responsible Chinese high-tech enterprise, we will follow the country’s path, adhere to the overall national security concept, and faithfully fulfill the country’s international obligations and commitments.

