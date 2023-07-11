Prime Day 2023: Best deals on drone ND filters, memory cards

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and so are amazing deals on a range of useful drone accessories, such as ND filters, spare propellers, and memory cards. Here are the top ones to shop before they sell out.

DJI Mavic 3 ND Filters Set (ND64/128/256/512)

Typically priced at $179, the official Mavic 3 ND filters from DJI are down to just $55 for Prime Day 2023. These filters meet the needs of shutter speed control during recording while their high-quality light-reducing materials bring you real color. And since they are made by DJI itself, the precise mechanical design ensures a reliable fit and seal.

DJI Mavic Air 2 ND Filters Set (ND4/8/32)

Offering good coverage for different light conditions and accurate color reproduction, DJI’s Mavic Air 2 ND filters boast high-quality optical materials and precise mechanical design. Amazon Prime users can snag this drone accessory set for $13.50 with coupon savings, which translates to 72% off on the typical selling price.

Neewer 6 Pack ND/PL Filter Set for Mini 3, Mini 3 Pro

Fetching 20% in savings on Prime Day, this $48 set from Neewer comes with 6 filters that are fully compatible with DJI Mini 3 and Mini 3 Pro drones. Delivering both neutral density and polarizing effects at once, these filters are designed to remove unwanted glare from reflective surfaces and enhance color saturation and clarity for footage in bright sunny daylight conditions.

Mavic 3 Pro ND Filter Set (ND16/ND32/ND64/PL)

Compatible with Mavic 3 Pro and Mavic 3 Pro Cine drone models, this ND and PL filter set helps achieve perfect exposure, reduces glare and reflections, and enhances colors, thus elevating your aerial shots to the next level. These filters, available for $63.59 during Prime Days (20% in savings), are water-repellent, scratch-resistant, and oil-proof.

DJI RC Anti-Glare Screen Protector

Made from 9H tempered glass, this $10.39 waterproof screen protector is sturdy enough to effectively prevent scratches, scrapes, and cracks. Measuring only 0.2mm, it is thin enough to retain the original touch experience of the DJI RC remote controller with no operational delay.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSD Memory Card

With card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow technology, this 512GB memory card is available to buy for only $40 (63% in savings) this Prime Day.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO Memory Card

Perfect for shooting 4K UHD video and sequential burst mode photography (Full HD (1920×1080) and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), this memory card can be bought for only $30 (52% off) during Prime Days.

DJI Air 2S, Mavic Air 2 Props

Designed for DJI Air 2S drone and compatible with Mavic Air 2 aircraft, this $13.59 pack of 12 come with a quick-release design, ensuring you can install or remove the propellers easily within a few seconds. Note that these are not the original OEM, but they are tested before being retailed and perform almost as well.

Autel Robotics EVO 2 Drone Propellers

This latest, 2023 edition of low-noise drone propellers from Autel is compatible with the company’s EVO 2, EVO 2 Pro, EVO 2 RTK, and EVO 2 640T Dual (both V2 and V3) aircraft models. But do note that it is not compatible with the EVO 2 Pro Enterprise drone. The propeller set is available to buy for $20 right now, which is a 20% discount on its typical selling price.

