DJI discontinues Care Refresh+, launches new drone insurance plan

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 13 2023 - 2:28 am PT
dji care refresh discontinue new plan

DJI today announced it is discontinuing Care Refresh+. This after-sales service plan from the company offered users an additional replacement for damaged devices while extending the official warranty coverage period of drones and handheld products.

Care Refresh is a protection plan that provides DJI products with coverage for accidental damage and natural wear, including flyaways and water damage. While the basic plan promises coverage for only one year, Care Refresh+ extended that warranty by another year.

So, should you be panicking if you bought a new DJI drone during Prime Day and haven’t secured coverage yet? Hang on…

The tech giant has launched a new version of the insurance program that offers improved benefits at no extra cost. Broadly, Care Refresh now comes in two versions: a one-year plan and a two-year plan. Here’s how they are different from each other and also from the discontinued plan…

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) provides two replacements, including one for flyaway coverage. On the other hand, DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) provides four replacement opportunities, including two for flyaways. Meanwhile, the Refresh+ plan offered a maximum of three replacements.

Further, the total number of years for which you can avail service and coverage warranty has been increased from two to three. Meaning, starting today, you can renew your Care Refresh plan for a third year and DJI Care will provide an official warranty for your device throughout this three-year period.

And that’s not all; the replacement fee for damaged devices has been reduced by up to 35%. What’s even better is that this fee will not increase with additional replacements, as it used to in the past. So, overall, this is a huge win for the user.

You will understand the new service better with the following example of the DJI Mavic 3 Pro Cine drone:

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan)
NewOld
Number of replacements2   2
1st replacement$239$239
2nd replacement$239 (saves $60)$299
The new version saves $60. The new version allows renewal by repurchasing the 1-Year Plan twice, extending the coverage period to up to three years.
DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan)
NewOld
Number of replacements4 (one more replacement)3
1st replacement$239$239
2nd replacement$239 (saves $60)   $299
3rd replacement$239 (saves $110)$349
4th replacement$239
The new version saves $170 in replacement fees with one more replacement opportunity. The new version allows renewal by repurchasing the 1-Year Plan once, extending the coverage period to up to 3 years.
Renewal
Renew with the 1-Year Plan NewDJI Care Refresh + (discontinued)
Number of replacements2 (one more replacement)1
1st replacement$239 (saves $110)$349
2nd replacement$239

What about existing DJI Care Refresh+ users?

If you activated and bound the plan before the service was discontinued on July 13, 2023, it will not affect your normal use of the plan. Besides, now you also have the option to renew the service by purchasing DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) in the Service section of the official online DJI Store during the coverage period, or up to 15 days after the current service expires.

