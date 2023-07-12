DJI Air 3: Full specs leak ahead of new drone launch

The highly-anticipated DJI Air 3 has leaked fully ahead of its official announcement. The new DJI drone hit the US FCC database recently, indicating that its potential launch date is not too far.

Leakers @JasperEllens and @Quadro_News managed to get their hands on the complete specs, feature list, and marketing photographs of DJI Air 3, and there’s a lot to take in!

DJI Air 3 dual camera system

The big news, according to these leaks, is that the successor to Air 2S will not feature a 1-inch CMOS sensor. Instead, we are getting two 1/1.3-inch sensors with different focal lengths. One is a wide-angle camera (2.4um pixel size, 24mm format equivalent, f/1.7 aperture) and the other is a 3x medium telephoto (2.4um pixel size, 70mm format equivalent, f/2.8 aperture).

Expect 48MP stills and up to 4K/60fps HDR video from both cameras. Max video specification is 4K/100fps. Additionally, both cameras will support 2.7K vertical shooting to facilitate easy sharing of content on social media.

Leaks further suggest that both cameras will support 10-bit D-Log M and 10-bit HLG color modes. The former helps retain more highlight and shadow details for increased flexibility when editing, while the 10-bit HLG mode can present a higher dynamic range, achieving excellent imaging results without color grading.

Flight time and video transmission

Another thing to know is that Air 3 will have a maximum flight time of 46 minutes and a better range courtesy of improved video transmission technology. Leaks point to a max range of 20 km with increased stability, and 1080p/60fps live feed video.

Battery charging hub with power transfer feature

There’s also a cool new battery charging hub that can supposedly transfer power from one battery to another. According to the leaked specs, you will only need to press and hold the function button to transfer the remaining power from multiple batteries to the battery with the highest remaining power. Meaning, you can get a more fully charged battery in situations where charging options are limited.

Safety and intelligent flight features

Coming to the flight safety of the Air 3, the omnidirectional obstacle-sensing drone will use APAS 5.0 for enhanced security, allowing even beginners to fly with confidence. And then, there is the usual range of intelligent flight features available on the drone, including FocusTrack, QuickShots, MasterShots, Night Mode, Hyperlapse, Slow Motion, and SmartPhoto 3.0.

Air 3 uses the SmartPhoto 3.0 in single-shot mode by default. With this, the drone can automatically select among HDR, hyperlight, and scene recognition according to the scenario for better imaging results. In HDR DNG format, the camera can record a larger dynamic range with built-in contrast enhancement. The image file can achieve JPG-level quality in post-editing software, reducing the difficulty of post-production.

Waypoints come to Air series

Another critical piece of information revealed through these leaks is that for the first time ever, the Waypoint feature is now available on the DJI Air series. So, you can plan flight routes and shooting actions for Air 3 in advance to achieve difficult camera movements and stunning one-takes. You can also save flight routes to repeat the same movement with precision at a later time or date, opening the door to long-duration timelapse shots that capture transitions like day to night or season to season.

