XTEND drone OS now works with ModalAI Blue UAS autopilot

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 12 2023 - 4:00 am PT
XTEND, the developer of a human-guided operating system for drones and robots, is joining forces with ModalAI, a Blue UAS framework manufacturer of autonomous drone technology.

This fresh partnership will see XTEND’s XOS operating system being tightly fused with ModalAI’s VOXL 2 AI-based drone autopilot. Powered by the Qualcomm QRB5165 processor, ModalAI’s autopilot is crafted to reduce the time taken to develop autonomous drones dramatically. The 16g module condenses autonomous capabilities from an onboard companion computer, PX4 flight controller, and advanced AI up to 15+ TOPS.

XTEND says VOXL 2 will boost the capabilities of its fully NDAA-compliant, human-guided autonomous drone range which includes the XTENDER, Wolverine, and Griffon models.

As XTEND’s cofounder and CTO Rubi Liani explains, XOS is operational across the world and enables anyone to easily connect and interact with drones and robotics devices remotely, without the need for prior knowledge or training. The partnership could prove especially fruitful as the company extends operations into public safety, security, inspection, and other civilian markets.

“We believe that XOS will become the operating system of choice for anyone who is looking to maximize the potential of their drones and robotic systems, while decreasing the risks posed to their teams’ lives, or concerns around lack of human oversight. So, not only does our partnership with ModalAI supercharge the capabilities of their drone and robotics hardware; but our own range of revolutionary human-guided autonomous drones will now benefit from the extraordinary capabilities of ModalAI’s next-generation VOXL 2 autonomous AI autopilot,” says Liani.

Chad Sweet, CEO and cofounder of ModalAI, adds, “VOXL 2 was created to reduce UAV developer’s time to market, so we are thrilled about XTEND’s progress in launching VOXL 2-powered drones. The impact of autonomous ISR is increasing daily, and we can’t wait to see how XTEND’s XOS and drone fleet will modernize mission-critical applications.”

