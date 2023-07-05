DJI’s best smartphone gimbal now tracks subjects better than ever

DJI has upgraded its popular Osmo Mobile 6 smartphone stabilizer with all-new ActiveTrack 6.0 subject-tracking technology. The tech giant has further introduced a new Platinum Gray color option for its best gimbal yet.

DJI launched the OM 6 smartphone gimbal in September 2022 with improved ergonomics, a new side wheel for zooming in and out, and compatibility with larger phones such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But the enhancements under the hood were nothing ground-breaking.

That changes now with the introduction of ActiveTrack 6.0. With a better auto-focus than ever, the OM 6 smartphone gimbal can now detect and follow a subject reliably even when they are obstructed in multi-person scenes or performing fast or dramatic movements, such as those while playing a sport. Moreover, the front camera has been optimized to track subjects that turn to the side or spin.

Additionally, DJI has aligned the gimbal’s subject-tracking feature with the zoom function. Meaning, you can track your subject seamlessly while using the zoom function for richer visual effects and an impressive cinematic touch. And if the subject leaves the frame, DJI OM 6 can now find and follow them again through automatic zooming and gimbal movements to give an effect of continuous tracking.

See it in action here:

If you’re an Apple smartphone user, DJI’s OM 6 gimbal is one of the best stabilizers out there. Its Quick Launch feature, which is available exclusively for iPhones, automatically alerts the DJI Mimo app to enter the camera view as soon as the gimbal is unfolded. This means your preparation time is dramatically reduced, and you have the gimbal up and running three times quicker than Osmo Mobile’s previous iterations.

Now, coming to the new Platinum Gray color version of the gimbal, it’s worth highlighting that there are a few differences between the latest model and the Slate Gray variant that was launched last year. But all the differences pertain only to the materials used and have no effect on the product’s functionality.

For instance, the side wheel of the new version is made of plastic, whereas that of the Slate Gray model is made of metal. Similarly, the 1/4-inch screw hole on the bottom of the grip of the Platinum Gray version is made of aluminum, whereas that of the Slate Gray version is made of copper. Further, the top shell of the grip of the Platinum Gray version is made of plastic, whereas that of the Slate Gray version is made of metal. And finally, the tripod screw of the Platinum Gray model is made of aluminum, whereas that of the Slate Gray model is made of stainless steel.

The new model starts shipping in August, which is probably when DJI will release a firmware update to let existing OM 6 users upgrade their subject-tracking as well.

Read more: Insta360 GO 3 vs. GO 2: Thumb-sized action cameras compared

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.