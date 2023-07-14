ZeroZero extends Hover X1 pocket drone campaign to meet demand

Drone maker ZeroZero Robotics has extended the Indiegogo campaign funding the production of its innovative self-flying camera device that weighs less than an iPhone. The company has raised more than $1,187,000 to date and shipped over 2,200 Hover X1 drones across the globe.

The Hover X1 is a pocket drone that weighs only 125g and, as such, is extremely convenient to carry and store. Featuring several pre-programmed flight modes for cinematic shots, the mini drone is designed for hand take-off and landing with fully enclosed propellers.

Hover X1 can take 12MP photos and 2.7K/30fps videos, and you can choose between the two while adjusting the height, distance, and angle of the shots from a mobile app. This app also doubles up as the remote controller of the drone through virtual buttons and provides a live preview of the shots so you can adjust the composition and angles in real-time.

The drone comes with 32GB of onboard memory, while a single battery gives you a flight time of up to 11 minutes. The drone combo, however, contains two batteries in the package.

ZeroZero is quick to point out the Hover X1 is safe to fly both indoors and outdoors. Though it doesn’t rely on GPS signals, the device uses advanced Visual Inertial Odometry (VIO) technology and ToF laser altitude determination system to fly with precision.

Speaking of precision, this drone has gained immense popularity among backers courtesy of its triple stabilization hybrid anti-shake technology – a combination of mechanical (pitch axis) and electronic (EIS) stabilization, along with horizon leveling. This function works across five popular flight modes of the Hover X1, including:

Hover , which frames you from a static position, and is perfect for hands-free selfies or group photos.

, which frames you from a static position, and is perfect for hands-free selfies or group photos. Follow , where the drone follows you from the front or back up to 20km/h. Computer vision algorithms keep you centered in the frame.

, where the drone follows you from the front or back up to 20km/h. Computer vision algorithms keep you centered in the frame. Zoom Out , which gradually includes more of the surroundings for a dramatic effect, making it ideal for capturing the vibe of parties, camping, or backyard barbecues.

, which gradually includes more of the surroundings for a dramatic effect, making it ideal for capturing the vibe of parties, camping, or backyard barbecues. Orbit , where the drone orbits steadily around you, so you can showcase a location or object like your new home, car, or even a new puppy!

, where the drone orbits steadily around you, so you can showcase a location or object like your new home, car, or even a new puppy! Bird’s Eye, which captures overhead views with just one click, so you can see how even the most complex moments are laid out.

It’s worth highlighting that ZeroZero is quite proactive in sharing updates about the shipping progress of the drones and answering queries from backers on the Hover X1 Indiegogo page. The campaign, which was supposed to end on June 25, has now been extended till July 25, 2023.

