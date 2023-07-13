Official service support for DJI Phantom 4 drone ends this week

Maintenance and technical support are being suspended for one of the most iconic DJI drones. Come July 15, 2023, DJI will stop providing service support for Phantom 4, the product that revolutionized the consumer drone market.

The news is not really surprising, especially considering Phantom 4 was first unveiled in March 2016 and has not been in production since July 2017. Basically, its time had come… And let’s not forget that establishing overall product life cycles is a normal practice in tech companies.

DJI is no different. The drone maker conducts periodic assessments of its products and accessories to determine their end of production and date of service suspension. Here’s what the company has to say on the subject:

Because electronic products are affected by technological developments and changes in usage requirements, each generation of products has a fixed life cycle. To continuously provide you with premium products and service experiences, DJI regularly optimizes resource allocations to promote the development and application of new products and technologies.

While DJI will no longer entertain product inquiries, technical support, and product maintenance for the Phantom 4 drone, it is worth remembering that independent service centers may still be capable of carrying out repairs.

At this point, the Phantom 4 consumer drone series lives in the form of Phantom 4 Pro V2, which was released in 2018. But if you are looking to upgrade to an alternative product to continue leveraging DJI’s aerial technology prowess and efficient service for many more years to come, the new Mavic 3 Pro series is certainly worth a look.

Note that official support for Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian Edition has also ended on July 1, 2023.

