ElevateUAV by Drone Nerds kicks off on July 26 – Get 50% off tickets with DroneDJ

ElevateUAV by Drone Nerds will kick off on July 26 in Miami, Florida and will be packed with industry professionals, manufacturers, and developers of your favorite drones and tools.

In today’s rapidly changing world, the potential of drones in our daily lives is growing constantly. As governments and organizations worldwide embrace this technology, businesses have a unique opportunity to evolve their operations, leading to faster and more efficient workflows. To stay at the forefront of this industry, it is crucial to engage with the latest advancements and connect with the brightest minds in the field. That’s where ElevateUAV comes into play.

ElevateUAV is the premier event designed to bring together drone manufacturers, pilots, and enterprise solution developers under one roof. Hosted by Drone Nerds as its inaugural event, this conference promises to be an invaluable experience for anyone interested in the world of UAVs.

The event will feature leaders and experts from renowned organizations such as DJI, Pix4D, and Teledyne FLIR, among others. These industry giants will share their insights, experiences, and visions for the future, providing attendees with invaluable knowledge. Whether you’re involved in agriculture, construction, public safety, or energy, ElevateUAV will showcase how innovative technology can revolutionize your workflow, leading to safer operations, better situational awareness, and providing a better service to your customers.

What sets ElevateUAV apart is its commitment to delivering a dynamic educational experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness live flight demonstrations of some of the most popular drone platforms across various industries. The lineup will include DJI’s top enterprise drones, the M30 Series and the Mavic 3 Enterprise, Thermal, and Multispectral models.

Additionally, Teal will showcase its latest platform, the Teal 2, while Hextronics will provide a live demonstration of its docking stations. These live flight demos will offer a firsthand experience of the power and versatility of drones paired with cutting-edge autonomous features.

Alongside the flight demos, you’ll be able to hear from industry professionals like DJI’s Head of Enterprise Engineering Grant Hosticka. Hosticka has helped multiple companies get up and running using drones and before joining DJI he ran his own drone servicing company.

You’ll also be able to hear from Aloft’s co-founder and CEO Jon Hegranes, Tom Cerchiara from PIX4D, and many more guest speakers from the industry.

The conference will be held at the FIU Kovens Center in beautiful Miami, Florida. On July 26 and 27, the venue will buzz with excitement as industry professionals, enthusiasts, and innovators come together to explore the possibilities of UAV technology. Miami’s vibrant atmosphere makes it the perfect backdrop for ElevateUAV, fostering an environment perfect for networking, collaboration, and learning.

By attending ElevateUAV, you will gain unparalleled insights into the future of drone technology, discover the latest advancements, connect with industry leaders, and explore innovative solutions that can transform your business. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this groundbreaking event and unlock the potential of the drone industry.

