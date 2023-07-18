Draganfly continues scaling drive with new digital advertising and public safety messaging drone

Drone hardware and systems producer Draganfly has continued its recent burst of development and production activity with a veritable change-up pitch, revealing it created a new digital display messaging UAV with partner Promo Drone as it pursued its intense work with North American police and fire services and medical and emergency response organizations in Ukraine.

Draganfly’s unveiling of the outdoor messaging and aerial advertising Starling X.2 UAV marks significant diversification – and a flash of developmental dexterity – by the Canadian firm amid the increased cadence of activity it initiated about 18 months ago. As that continued, the company was tapped by San Diego-based Promo Drone in November to create the next generation of its public safety and marketing craft capable of effectively spreading both commercial and emergency response messaging from the air to large groups of people below.

The result of that collaboration is a tailored adaptation of Draganfly’s Commander 3 XL UAV, integrating Promo Drone’s LED display panels that beam fixed or dynamic marketing and advertising messages for clients at outdoor events, sports contests, concerts, or fan-centric happenings.

Just as importantly, the Starling X.2 will also address Promo Drone’s other main activity in public safety and emergency response – an area in which Draganfly has dramatically increased its own work over the past year with US and Canadian police and fire services and medical and humanitarian organizations in Ukraine.

Promo Drone says it will deploy Starling X.2 craft in assistance to public and government agencies responding to emergency situations or calamities, especially those in which primary communications assets risk being or already have been interrupted, temporarily incapacitated, or destroyed.

In doing so, the Draganfly-produced UAVs will circulate above affected zones to broadcast highly visible critical information to local populations about impending or evolving natural disasters; the location of regrouping points; missing persons alerts; and notifications essential to enhancing awareness and preparedness.

“I’m enthusiastic about the development of the Starling X.2 and the positive impact it will have during times of need,” said Promo Drone CEO Jamar Williams. “Partnership with Draganfly and their ability to design, prototype, and manufacture new products helped us develop the next generation of the Promo Drone platform. Their ability to provide comprehensive value, from product development to marketing and administrative infrastructure, is key to achieving our goal of providing customers with awareness and preparedness through our innovative platform.”

Development of a drone that can work as a tool for commercial communications and disaster response messaging represents another degree of evolution for Saskatoon-based Draganfly.

Initially focused primarily on aerial solutions for businesses, the company has since diversified into public safety and emergency response activity – ultimately transferring that solidifying expertise and sharpening capabilities to the service of Ukraine’s national defense.

The attendant scaling that involved led Draganfly to recently expand its production capacity to meet rising demand – first with the enlargement of its facility in British Columbia and this month announcing the construction of a new manufacturing site in its hometown.

The latter now appears to have been anticipating, among other things, the release of Starling X.2 fleets – which are available for pre-order next month with expected deliveries in 2024. Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell described the advent of the dual-use drones as an additional line of business the company is enthusiastic about pursuing.

“The Starling X.2 opens up exciting possibilities for outdoor messaging and will enable eye-catching visuals that can effectively reach and engage large audiences,” said Chell. “The Commander 3 XL is the ideal airframe to integrate this innovative technology as it was designed for easy assembly and rapid deployment. Draganfly is proud to partner with industry leaders like Promo Drone in the development and manufacturing of UAV technologies that enhance public safety.”

